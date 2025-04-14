Jose Mourinho has subtly criticised Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen after Fenerbahce’s 3-1 win over Sivasspor

Mourinho praised Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal tally, emphasising that none came from the penalty spot, unlike Osimhen

The Turkish Super Lig title race intensified over the weekend as Fenerbahce closed the gap on league leaders Galatasaray

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is once again making headlines not just for leading his team to a dominant 3-1 victory over Sivasspor, but for his thinly veiled criticism of Victor Osimhen.

The win, secured through goals by Anderson Talisca and a brace from Dusan Tadic, keeps Fenerbahce hot on the heels of league leaders Galatasaray.

After the match, Mourinho heaped praise on his own striker, Youssef En-Nesyri, who came off the bench late in the second half.

Despite En-Nesyri’s recent goal drought, the Moroccan forward remains Fenerbahce’s top scorer with 26 goals this season, three less than Osimhen in all competitions.

In his comments, Mourinho made a pointed remark that seemed directed at Osimhen, noting that all of En-Nesyri’s goals came from open play, without the aid of penalties.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has netted 29 goals in all competitions this season for Galatasaray, but six of his 21 league goals have come from the penalty spot.

Mourinho fires shot at Osimhen

Mourinho, as quoted by GTZ, noted that En-Nesyri’s recent dip in form is due to the physical toll of Ramadan.

The veteran manager explained that the Moroccan needed time to regain his strength, which informed his decision to leave the player out of the starting eleven in the last two matches.

“About En-Nesyri... He was scoring for fun. He scored 26 goals without penalties. He went through a difficult period. He lost some of his strength during Ramadan, but he started to regain that strength.

“He showed that he is back. We will have him in the remaining 7 matches without a doubt."

The Portuguese coach assured fans that En-Nesyri would play a crucial role in the remaining seven fixtures.

Title race intensifies in Turkey

With Galatasaray holding onto the top spot with 74 points and Fenerbahce just three points behind, as seen on Livescores, the Turkish Super Lig title race is heating up.

Mourinho’s calculated remarks about Osimhen add an extra layer of intrigue and rivalry to an already fierce competition between Istanbul’s biggest clubs.

As the season nears its end, Mourinho's mind games and Fenerbahce’s impressive form ensure the title chase remains one of the most compelling in recent Turkish football history.

Osimhen advised to leave Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray are interested in signing Osimhen permanently when his season-long loan deal expires, but a Turkish commentator has warned him not to stay at the Turkish club next season.

Osimhen has impressed during his loan spell, making him retain the interest of top European clubs, some of which were after his signature last summer.

The Napoli loanee has 35 goals and assists in 33 games in all competitions for the club and is leading them on the track to win the league and cup double, fuelling their desire to have him next season.

