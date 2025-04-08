Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has not been contacted by new Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to play for Nigeria

Former coach Jose Peseiro showed interest in the England-born defender, but talks never progressed after his departure

Tosin has made 18 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, with top defensive stats for the Blues

Nigeria’s hopes of convincing Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo to switch his international allegiance to the Super Eagles have suffered a major setback.

Despite early interest from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and former coach Jose Peseiro, no contact has been made by the current national team coach, Eric Chelle, since taking over in January 2025.

Nigeria has suffered a setback in their pursuit of Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo to play for the Super Eagles. Photo by Andrew Kearns

Source: Getty Images

Tosin, born in London to Nigerian parents, has long been on the radar of Nigerian football fans and officials.

The 27-year-old defender has represented England at youth levels (U16 to U19), but remains eligible to play for Nigeria at senior level due to his heritage.

Former Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro reached out to the Chelsea centre-back last year and reportedly planned further talks. However, Peseiro’s exit stalled those plans.

Since Eric Chelle's appointment, no approach has been made to Tosin, leaving the door to Nigeria seemingly closed to represent the Super Eagles for the time being.

Chelle had travelled to London earlier this year to meet with several Nigerian-eligible players and current players to share his strategies for the national team.

Surprisingly, Tosin was not among those contacted. The silence has raised eyebrows among fans, especially considering Nigeria’s aging defensive line.

Nigeria's defensive concerns grow

The Super Eagles' defense is at a crossroads as long-serving stars like William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, and Kenneth Omeruo are entering the twilight of their careers.

With a new generation needed, Tosin would be a valuable asset to the national team setup under Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles push to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria currently trails South Africa by six points in Group C after garnering only seven points from their opening six games with just one win, one loss, and four draws, FIFA.com reports.

Standing at 6ft 5in and possessing great aerial strength and composure on the ball, Tosin has quickly become a vital figure at Chelsea.

Since joining the Blues from Fulham in the summer of 2024, he has made 18 Premier League appearances this season and scored one goal in the process, according to Transfermarkt.

Why Tosin could be key for Nigeria

The Super Eagles are actively searching Europe for strong defensive reinforcements, and Tosin fits the mold perfectly: young, Premier League-proven, physically dominant, and tactically disciplined.

Tosin Adarabioyo has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring four goals. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

His addition would not only offer stability at the back but also create healthy competition for starting spots.

However, with no recent approach and interest cooling, Nigeria may miss out on securing one of the most promising defenders eligible to wear the green and white.

Star ready to dump Germany for Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle voiced concerns about the defence after their 2026 World Cup qualifier draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo on March 25.

The situation could be aided by Werder Bremen left-back Felix Agu, who has reportedly expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles.

The former Germany U21 player highlighted the strong bond between Nigerian players, which sets them apart from other teams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng