The Super Eagles are closer to missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup than they are to qualifying for it

There's a mathematically possible scenario that Nigeria will qualify ahead of group leader South Africa

A former Nigerian international has told Nigerians the players could do everything and still miss out

A former Super Eagles international has given Nigerians a reality awakening about the chances of the country qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are at risk of potentially missing out on the 2026 World Cup and, at this moment, are closer to missing the tournament than qualifying for it.

Super Eagles beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali during Eric Chelle's first match in charge. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

A poor start in the opening four games meant the Eagles were in a precarious position even before Eric Chelle was appointed as the new manager in January.

Nigeria picked up three points from the first four games, three consecutive draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa before a terrible 2-1 loss to Gernot Rohr's Benin Republic.

AFCON finalist Jose Peseiro managed the draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, while Finidi George’s only two games as permanent coach were against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Chelle opened his career in charge of the Eagles with a 2-0 win against Rwanda at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali before a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Agali rallies for Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles star Victor Agali has called on Nigerians to be patient with the Super Eagles amid increasing pressure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He said that Nigerians should support and encourage them as they are young and deserve patience and encouragement to grow.

Nigeria could still beat South Africa to Group C’s automatic qualification slot under some complicated conditions

“There’s also a possibility of them winning all the games and still not qualifying,” he told Complete Sports.

“It’s not a matter of life and death. We’ll be happy for them to qualify, but we should also be patient and allow them to achieve it, but if they don’t, let’s still encourage them and prepare for the next time. Life goes on.”

Nigeria's World Cup hopes suffered a blow after the draw against Zimbabwe. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

He admitted that it would be the joy of all Nigerians to see the green-white-green flag flying in the USA, Mexico and Canada, but should accept it in good faith if it doesn't happen.

As noted by OwnGoal Nigeria, one of the situations that the Super Eagles hold on to is that South Africa could be docked three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.

Bafana Bafana fielded Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 win over their neighbours as he was supposed to be suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the previous match days.

Chelle shares his plan for September

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle shared his plans to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup before the qualifiers resume in the September international break.

Nigeria will play Rwanda in the return leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium before facing a must-win away match against South Africa.

