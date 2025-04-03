Eric Chelle began his managerial spell with the Super Eagles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Chelle guided the team to beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali but drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe at home in Uyo

A former Nigerian international has named two players whom Eric Chelle must recall to help Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in September.

Eric Chelle began his managerial career in charge of the Super Eagles with a 2-0 win over the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali in his first match.

Super Eagles beat Rwanda 2-0 and drew Zimbabwe 1-1 during the March international break. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

However, the second match did not go as planned after a late Tawanda Chirewa goal equalised for the Warriors of Zimbabwe and earned them a point at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The result against Rwanda boosted Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the disappointing draw against Zimbabwe provided a setback.

Nigeria potentially face the huge risk of missing out on the tournament scheduled to be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, having also missed the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Fans have been asking difficult questions of Eric Chelle, particularly after the draw against Zimbabwe, as Nigeria could not afford a slip-up.

Ex-international advises Chelle

One of the questions Chelle faced before and after the game was his team selection: the 23-man squad and his choice of starting 11 and players out of positions.

A former Nigerian international, Benedict Akwuegbu, has told the manager two players he must call up in September to help the team beat Rwanda and South Africa.

“Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho should be recalled to the Super Eagles. They are experienced and in good form at the moment for their respective clubs,” Akwuegbu told Complete Sports.

He added that if Musa, who rejoined Kano Pillars at the start of the season, can perform in the Nigeria Premier Football League, he is good enough to play for the Super Eagles.

He noted that the captain’s skills, goals and experience will be vital for the team and added that this is what the team needs and that is what Musa and Iheanacho offer.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa playing for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Akwuegbu remains confident that Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 World Cup despite the constraint, but players like Musa and Iheanacho are needed in the team.

As noted by Punch, Iheanacho is going through a difficult spell and recently scored his first goal for Middlesbrough three days ago despite joining the club on loan from Sevilla in January.

He left Leicester City at the end of last season and joined Sevilla permanently but has struggled to adapt in Spain and returned to England in the lower league.

Nigeria moved up in FIFA rankings

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria moved up in FIFA rankings after that world football governing body unveiled the latest list today, April 3, 2025, sparking reactions from stakeholders.

The Super Eagles had a mixed rating, dropping one point, thereby falling down one place in Africa, even though they moved up a place on the world rankings.

Source: Legit.ng