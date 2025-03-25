South Africa have found themselves in FIFA’s bad books during the 2026 World Cup qualifier

Bafana Bafana have 10 points to sit at the top of Group C, four points ahead of the Super Eagles

Nigeria may have received a massive boost after the South Africans defaulted a FIFA rule

Nigeria may receive a massive boost in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after group leaders South Africa defaulted a FIFA rule.

South Africa are top of Group C after five games with 10 points, Benin Republic are second with eight points, Rwanda are third with seven points, Lesotho have five points in fifth and Zimbabwe have three points in sixth.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos speaking to the media before facing Benin Republic. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles of Nigeria sit in fourth place with six points from five games after winless opening four games and their first win over Rwanda in Kigali.

Nigeria are at the risk of missing out on the tournament as they sit four points behind South Africa and it could be two consecutive tournaments without the country.

South Africa risk points deduction

Group C league leaders South Africa could find themselves in trouble as they currently risk a point deduction, which could dent their 2026 World Cup hopes.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Bafana Bafana fielded Teboho Mokoena for the 2-0 win over Lesotho, but the player was supposed to be suspended for the game.

Mokoena received a yellow card against Benin Republic on matchday one and picked up his second booking on matchday four against Zimbabwe, which ruled him out of matchday five.

It was a major gaffe for Hugo Broos and his crew and will now make their jig even more difficult as they battle to secure the ticket to the Mundial in USA, Mexico and Canada.

South Africa fielded Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho despite being suspended. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigeria Football Federation are pushing for FIFA to hit South Africa with a points deduction for the gaffe, which will change the landscape of the group.

If successful, South Africa will be reduced to seven points, one above Nigeria. The Super Eagles see Bafana Bafana as major challenger and will be boosted by their downfall.

It will also means Lesotho will move to joint top of the table with eight points, tied with Benin Republic and giving them the morale to push for a possible inaugural tournament.

According to BBC Sports, Nigeria fell short of the same rule during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier after fielding the suspended Shehu Abdullahi in that 1-1 draw against Algeria.

FIFA ruled the match as a walkover for Algeria, handing them three points and three goals, and Nigeria qualified for the tournament regardless.

Nigeria finished top of the qualifying group, while Algeria finished bottom. Zambia and Cameroon are the other two teams in the group.

