The Nigerian Football Federation are working to secure Tosin Adarabioyo’s international allegiance

Adarabioyo has turned down multiple offers even after meeting NFF technical adviser Austin Eguavoen

The Chelsea star has dropped a cryptic post on social media which has raised Nigerian football fans’ hope

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has dropped a cryptic post on social media that has Nigerian football fans talking amid the international allegiance switch saga.

The Nigerian Football Federation have been on the case of many European players of Nigerian descent to switch their international allegiance and represent the Super Eagles.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Guiu during Chelsea's training ahead of Newcastle clash. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Adarabioyo, who met Austin Eguavoen, is one of those whose cases the NFF have been active on in recent times but are yet to get a favourable response from the Manchester City academy graduate.

Adarabioyo drops cryptic post

The former England youth international made a post on his official X account, which is telling and has got Nigerians camped in the comments section.

He shared pictures from Chelsea training ahead of the Carabao Cup Round of 16 tie against Newcastle United with the caption “Odogwu”, an Igbo word which means a strong man of charisma and prowess.

@Dezmond10 replied:

“As you don finally agree to play for Nigeria, you are qualified now to speak the language we understand.”

@saliu_ayomide replied:

“How far, Tosin, when are you coming back home to represent Nigeria? You & I know that the door to England is closed already. Stop wasting Time.”

@Aworiambassador wrote:

“You should switch nationality to Nigeria and represent the Super Eagles.”

@oluyanimi wrote:

“Guy ! e for better make you kon play for Nigeria jeje, see now ademola lookman is about to be crown African footballer of the year. Just saying 🤷”

BSN Sports reported that the former Fulham star had agreed to the switch and will be named in the squad for the AFCON 2025 qualifier doubleheader against Libya in October.

Tosin was snubbed from the list, but he and Nigeria would be grateful he wasn't on it after the hostage saga ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport in Libya, which would have been a bad introduction to the team for him.

