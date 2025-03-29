Super Eagles players are urging coach Eric Chelle to recall Leon Balogun to the Nigeria squad for defensive reinforcement

Balogun has played 23 games for Rangers this season, proving his fitness and form, which is needed by Nigeria

Defensive struggles against Zimbabwe caused a major dent in Nigeria’s quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup took a hit after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

Following the game, several Super Eagles players reportedly advised head coach Eric Chelle to recall veteran defender Leon Balogun to strengthen the team’s defense.

Some Nigerian players are reportedly advocating for Leon Balogun to get recalled to the Super Eagles. Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts

Source: Getty Images

Balogun has been in fine form for Scottish giants Rangers this season, featuring in 23 matches across all competitions for the former Europa League finalists, Transfermarkt reports.

However, the 36-year-old defender was left out of Nigeria’s recent World Cup qualifiers, with the Super Eagles securing a 2-0 win against Rwanda before dropping crucial points against Zimbabwe.

With the defense struggling in key moments, Super Eagles players believe Balogun’s experience and leadership could be vital in future matches.

Balogun’s resurgence at Rangers

After a difficult period marked by injuries and inconsistent club form, Balogun has enjoyed a remarkable comeback at Rangers this season.

The 36-year-old defender’s performances in the Scottish Premiership have proven that he still has the quality to compete at the highest level.

This season, Balogun has demonstrated his defensive solidity and composure, earning praise from fans and pundits. Despite his age, the Super Eagles defender has maintained his physical fitness and remains a reliable option in defense.

Balogun’s exclusion from the Super Eagles for the recent qualifiers raised questions, especially after Nigeria’s defensive struggles against Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles risk missing back-to-back World Cup tournaments after winning just one out of six games in the 2026 qualifiers. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

Source: Twitter

The late equaliser in Uyo highlighted the need for an experienced defender like Balogun to organise the backline during critical moments.

Players frustrated over defensive lapses

Following Nigeria’s heartbreaking draw versus Zimbabwe, several Super Eagles players expressed their frustration over the defensive lapses that cost Nigeria two vital points in the race to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

One unnamed player shared his thoughts with OwnGoal Nigeria at the airport, revealing that the team felt a player like Balogun could have helped secure the victory.

"Granted, Balogun might not be able to play two games in four days, but he can help us see out crucial moments. We saw how Jose Peseiro used Kenneth Omeruo at AFCON when we needed to close a game down."

Will Eric Chelle invite Balogun in the future?

With Nigeria’s World Cup hopes hanging in the balance, coach Eric Chelle faces a crucial decision regarding the team’s defensive setup.

Will he take the advice of his players and recall Leon Balogun for the next round of qualifiers?

As the Super Eagles prepare for their upcoming matches, Nigerians will be eager to see if Chelle makes the necessary adjustments to strengthen the squad and improve their chances of securing a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Boniface begs Nigerians for patience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface has a message for Nigerian football fans after scoring on his return to Bayer Leverkusen after a frustrating international break with the Super Eagles.

Boniface made his Super Eagles debut in September 2023 and has yet to score his first goal despite delivering consistently for the German champions at his club side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng