Victor Osimhen Fires Blank As Galatasaray Lose Unbeaten Run to Besiktas

Victor Osimhen failed to find the net as Galatasaray lost their unbeaten run after a 2-1 defeat away at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Besiktas in the Istanbul derby after the international break.

Both teams ended the match with 10 men after Przemyslaw Frankowski was sent off for the champions in the first half and Semih Kilicsoy for Besiktas in the second half.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during their 2-1 loss to Besiktas. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Rafa Silva opened the scoring for the home team in the 23rd minute before Lucas Torreira equalised on the stroke of halftime, minutes after Besiktas had a second goal disallowed.

Gedson Fernandes put the home team back ahead in the 66th minute and the rest of the match was dominated by Solskjaer's side, who saw out the win in a big match.

Osimhen blanks, Galatasaray beaten

Victor Osimhen, fresh off scoring three goals in two games for Nigeria during the international break, shook off a knock and was named in the starting lineup by Okan Buruk.

Osimhen, who scored in the first leg of the encounter at the Rams Park, failed to find the back of the net, having zero shots on target and was caught offside twice.

The Super Eagles forward remains top of the scorers chart with 20 goals, closely followed by Istanbul Basaksehir’s Krzysztof Piatek, who has 18 goals.

As noted by EuroFoot, it was Galatasaray’s first league loss of the season, ending their hopes of going the entire season unbeaten, and their first loss since the 4-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 2-1 loss to Besiktas. Photo by Oguz Yeter.

Source: Getty Images

Goalscorer Torreira admitted that the red card affected the team, but they must learn from their mistakes and focus on their next goals.

“We are a team that is used to winning every match. We had to get used to this match mentally. Every player has to be absolutely dedicated to winning when they wear this jersey, no matter who the opponent is,” he said, as quoted by Galatasaray.org.

“We were used to that. It was a tough match; after all, it was a derby. We knew we had to win. We lost one of our players with a red card. This made the match even more difficult. We wanted to show a fight like the last match. We couldn't make our fans happy.

“We need to stay calm. We need to work and learn from our mistakes. We need to focus on our next goal.”

Up next for the Lions is a Turkish Super Cup knockout match against their fiercest rival, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, at the Ulker Stadium in Kadikoy.

Osimhen reacts to transfer rumours

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen reacted to transfer rumours after scoring two goals for Nigeria against Rwanda in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kigali.

The English media reported that Chelsea have rekindled their interest in the Super Eagles star whom they narrowly missed out on signing in the summer of 2024.

