“Be Patient With Me”: Boniface to Nigerians After Scoring for Bayer Leverkusen

Victor Boniface has yet to score his first goal for the Super Eagles more than a year after making his debut

Boniface played eight minutes in the March break as Nigeria picked up four points against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

He scored on his return to Bayer Leverkusen and has sent a message to the Nigerian football fans to be patient

Victor Boniface has a message for Nigerian football fans after scoring on his return to Bayer Leverkusen after a frustrating international break with the Super Eagles.

Boniface made his Super Eagles debut in September 2023 and has yet to score his first goal despite delivering consistently for the German champions at his club side.

Victor Boniface celebrates after scoring for Bayer Leverkusen against VfL Bochum. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

He was called up again for the March international break but played only seven minutes in the frustrating 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, replacing Victor Osimhen in the 87th minute.

Nigerians are growing tired of the striker’s non-performance in the national team, with some calling for the coaches not to give him further opportunities.

Eric Chelle was heavily questioned for inviting him over the in-form Cyriel Dessers during the last break, having been injured and on a bad spell for Leverkusen lately.

Boniface appeals to Nigerians

Victor Boniface returned to Bayer Leverkusen after the international break and was trusted to start in Friday’s German Bundesliga against VfL Bochum.

He scored the team's second goal to put the champions back ahead after Felix Passlack cancelled out Aleix Garcia’s opener. Amine Adli scored Leverkusen's third to wrap up a 3-1 win.

It was his eighth Bundesliga goal of the season and his 11th in all competitions. Afterwards, he took to his Instagram story to send a message to Nigerian football fans.

“9ja plz be patient with me, the goal will come,” he wrote.

Nigerians reacted to Bayer Leverkusen’s X post about his goal, questioning why he does well for the club and not the national team.

@mrkessie replied:

“To score for Nigeria Come dey Hard You. Abi you dey hide leg from injuries?”

@chimaobi_saint replied:

“Beginning to see Victor as a big national team flop delivering on each match for Bayern Leverkusen still can't record a goal for his country better not to be called when next.”

@ivoryfhilips replied:

“Small Vic in super eagles.”

Victor Boniface takes a selfie with his teammates after Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 win over VfL Bochum. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

While picking up four points in two games sounds like a good deal, the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup took a massive blow after the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

South Africa’s win over Benin Republic further made it difficult with only four games to go and Nigeria are six points behind Bafana Bafana, who they will play next in September.

Osimhen screams at Boniface

Legit.ng reported Osimhen screamed at Boniface after the Super Eagles drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe to dent their 2026 World Cup qualifying hopes.

An inaudible conversation happened between the two, and as Osimhen stormed out of the pitch, Boniface chased him down, but the Galatasaray star was not having it.

