Bright Osayi-Samuel has expressed disappointment that Nigeria failed to claim all three points against Zimbabwe

The Fenerbahce of Turkey defender was in action for 90 minutes of the encounter, but the Super Eagles let their lead slip in the last minute

Osayi-Samuel understands the implications of the match result but maintained that the team must now focus on upcoming matches

Nigeria failed to pick all three points on Match Day 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers following their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

Victor Osimhen thought he had won it for the home team when he found the back of the net in the 74th minute, but Tawanda Chirewa struck in the 90th minute to silence the entire Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

However, South Africa extended their lead on top of the group standings following their 2-0 victory over Benin Republic at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is unimpressed with Nigeria's draw with Zimbabwe. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

After a goalless first half, Bafana Bafana came blazing in the second 45 minutes as Lyle Foster put the side ahead eight minutes after the restart.

Jayden Adams sealed the win shortly before full-time to ensure that Hugo Broos' side moved to 13 points, five clear of Benin and Rwanda.

As per ESPN, Nigeria remain fourth on the log after picking up 7 points from 6 matches.

While departing the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel disclosed that the players were disappointed with the draw against Zimbabwe.

The Fenerbahce of Turkey star admitted that the Super Eagles failed to convert their chances and feels disappointed about the goal that was conceded.

He told Legit.ng:

"Of course we're disappointed. You know...conceding in the last minute of the game was painful, but we'll reflect back on how we played.

"I think we created a lot of chances and if we played like how we play, then we should convert the chances."

Meanwhile, Lesotho have petitioned FIFA over allegations that South Africa fielded an ineligible player on Match Day 5.

Bright Osayi-Samuel says the focus should be on upcoming matches. Photo: Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa risk 3-point deduction

Teboho Mokoena had received two yellow cards prior to that game, but the Mamelodi Sundowns star was in the starting lineup against Crocodiles.

South Africa went on to win that game 2-0, but Bafana Bafana risk losing three points should Lesotho win the appeal.

Osayi Samuel, however, disclosed that the Super Eagles only need to focus on their own upcoming matches in the qualifying series.

The 27-year-old added:

"We're just focused out our games first. We have to play South Africa away and that would be difficult, but we're just focused on the games we have to play, then the rest will come also."

Coach Chelle speaks after Nigeria’s WCQ draw

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle was visibly disappointed during his press conference and admitted that the team made mistakes that cost them victory.

He disclosed that his team made some mistakes on the pitch, even though they played better.

The tactician added that he would need some time to analyse the encounter.

