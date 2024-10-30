Victor Osimhen has been on a stellar run of form following his transfer from Napoli to Galatasaray

The marquee forward scored yet another gorgeous finish in the Turkish Super Lig fixture against rivals Besiktas

The combative Nigerian striker has issued a stern warning to rivals in the aftermath of their derby victory

Victor Osimhen appears to be loving life in Turkey, as he again recorded an impressive goal for Galatasaray against Besiktas.

The Nigerian forward, who has so far hit the ground running at the Istanbul club, appears to be gradually forming a brilliant partnership with Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who, alongside him, has continued to dismantle opposing defences.

Mauro Icardi celebrates with Victor Osimhen after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa at RAMS Park. Image: Abdulhamid Hosbas.

The mercurial duo were in on the act again, as their combination and marauding runs ensured Galatasaray put two goals past what was a resilient Besiktas defense.

In the aftermath of the crucial derby victory, Osimhen has sent a stern warning to rivals about the marquee duo.

Osimhen sends a message to rivals

In an interview captured by Star Spor, the 25-year-old confidently stated that Galatasaray would triumph over any opponent, regardless of the team.

“I said we would beat Beşiktaş, and we did. We will also beat Tottenham. I love Galatasaray and the fans so much; their support was incredible and helped us secure the three points.

We played well from the first minute to the last against a team with great talent. While I’m pleased with my goal contributions, the team’s victory is what truly matters. We need to maintain this momentum,” said the former LOSC Lille player.

Discussing his partnership with Icardi, Osimhen emphasised the challenge for any defence to break their connection.

“Icardi and I have a great understanding. We train together and I greatly value his experience. It’s an honour to play alongside him. It’s very difficult for any defence to contain us; if they mark me, he can break free, and if they focus on him, I can make my move. They can’t stop us,” concluded the former Wolfsburg star.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, Osimhen and Icardi have combined for an impressive total of 11 goals in just 10 Super Lig games this season.

Osimhen confirms immediate future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen provided an update on his immediate future.

The Nigerian forward hinted at the possibility of staying with the club beyond the winter transfer window.

It should be noted that Chelsea is highly interested in potentially completing a swoop for the striker.

