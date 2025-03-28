Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates remain strong contenders for Stanley Nwabali’s signature ahead of next season

The Super Eagles goalkeeper could also be heading to the Saudi Pro League when the summer transfer window opens

Nwabali is reportedly ready to leave South African club Chippa United at the end of the current campaign

Stanley Nwabali’s next move is one of the hottest topics in African football.

Whether the 28-year-old Super Eagles goalkeeper chooses Europe, the Middle East, or stays in South Africa, his next destination will shape the future of his career.

Stanley Nwabali has reportedly decided to leave Chippa United at the end of the season. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Fans eagerly await Nwabali’s decision, and whichever club secures the services of the impressive Nigerian shot-stopper will gain a talented goalkeeper with immense potential.

Nwabali made a name for himself after an impressive performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Nigeria.

His heroics helped the Super Eagles reach the final, turning the Chippa United goalkeeper from an underrated shot-stopper into one of Africa’s most sought-after goalkeepers.

Now, with his departure from Chippa United reportedly confirmed by Kickoff Online, the football world is eager to see where he will go next.

Here, Legit.ng takes a look at the four possible destinations for the Nigerian goalkeeper in the summer.

4 possible destinations for Stanley Nwabali

1. Queens Park Rangers (QPR)

One of the most intriguing options for Nwabali is a move to English Championship side Queens Park Rangers (QPR). The London-based club has been linked with the Super Eagles star in recent months.

A move to QPR could be a stepping stone into European football for the 28-year-old goalkeeper.

If Nwabali is looking for long-term growth in his career, this move could be ideal as playing in England would provide exposure to bigger leagues, possibly the Premier League.

Nigerian fans would also love to see their first-choice goalie compete in a highly competitive environment.

2. Al Ettifaq (Saudi Arabia)

Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq has also shown interest in signing Nwabali.

The Saudi Pro League has been making waves recently, attracting top African and European players with lucrative contracts.

Stanley Nwabali reportedly has several offers to choose from after deciding to leave Chippa United when the current season ends. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

Financially, this could be the most rewarding move for Nwabali and the league’s rising profile means increased visibility for players.

A move to Saudi Arabia would guarantee financial security and competitive football at a high level and Al Ettifaq could offer Nwabali a top-tier competitive environment with quality teammates.

3. Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

If Nwabali chooses to remain in South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs stand out as a strong contender.

The club has a rich history and a massive fan base, making it an attractive option for the Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper.

Chiefs have been monitoring the 28-year-old goalkeeper since his AFCON performance for Nigeria.

A move to Kaizer Chiefs would mean playing in a more competitive team than Chippa United, and the South African club offers stability and the chance to win trophies.

4. Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Another South African powerhouse in the mix is Orlando Pirates. They are one of the biggest teams in the country and could be a great option for Nwabali.

Pirates have a strong squad that could help him develop further, and they regularly compete in continental competitions, giving Nwabali more exposure on the continent.

The club has the financial power to offer him a better contract than Chippa United.

A move to Orlando Pirates would ensure Nwabali remains in a league he already knows while competing at a higher level.

Nwabali aims jibe at Rwanda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stanley Nwabali appears to have aimed a dig at Rwandan attackers after Nigeria’s 2-0 victory against the Amavubi in Kigali.

Nigeria revived their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by securing vital three points away from home in Eric Chelle’s first match in charge of the national team.

