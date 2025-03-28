Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will reportedly part ways with Chippa United at the end of the season

Nwabali has attracted interest from Queens Park Rangers, Al Ettifaq, Kaizer Chiefs, and Orlando Pirates

Chippa United is looking at goalkeepers from West Africa, particularly in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL)

Before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Stanley Nwabali was relatively unknown in African football. However, his standout performances as Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper changed that narrative.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper played a crucial role in helping the Super Eagles reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, making a name for himself with solid saves and composure under pressure.

Stanley Nwabali has reportedly made the decision to leave Chippa United at the end of the season.

Source: Getty Images

His heroics in the tournament attracted interest from top clubs in South Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Despite speculation linking him to clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, QPR, and Al Ettifaq, Nwabali remained at Chippa United.

However, recent reports from Kickoff Online now confirm that the 28-year-old will leave the South African club at the end of the season.

Where will Nwabali go next?

With Nwabali’s exit from Chippa United all but confirmed, the question now is, where will the Nigerian goalkeeper go next?

Several clubs have been linked to the Nigerian goalkeeper, with options spanning different continents.

Queens Park Rangers (QPR)

The English Championship side has previously expressed interest in signing Nwabali. A move to QPR could provide him with an opportunity to break into European football.

Al Ettifaq

The Saudi Arabian club has also shown keen interest in the shot-stopper. With the Saudi Pro League's popularity and financial power growing, a move there could be lucrative.

Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates

If Nwabali decides to remain in South Africa, these two heavyweights are possible destinations.

Both clubs have been tracking his progress for a while and could offer him a more competitive environment.

Who will replace Nwabali at Chippa United?

Chippa United now faces the challenge of finding a reliable replacement for their departing number one, Nwabali.

The PSL club has a history of recruiting top goalkeepers from Nigeria, as seen in the past with former Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Chippa United are reportedly considering another Nigerian goalkeeper to replace Stanley Nwabali.

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest that Chippa United is considering signing a new goalkeeper from West Africa. The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has several promising shot-stoppers, including Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), Mustapha Lawal (Katsina United), Serge Obassa (Bendel Insurance).

With these options available, Chippa United will be keen to secure a solid replacement before the next season begins.

As Nwabali prepares for the next chapter in his career, football fans eagerly await news of his next destination.

Nwabali aims dig at Rwanda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stanley Nwabali appears to have aimed a dig at Rwandan attackers after Nigeria’s 2-0 victory against the Amavubi in Kigali.

Nigeria revived their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by securing vital three points away from home in Eric Chelle’s first match in charge of the national team.

Victor Osimhen scored two first-half goals to secure the big win, Nigeria's first in the qualifying series, which coincides with the striker’s first match having missed others due to injury.

