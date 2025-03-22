The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Rwanda 2-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kigali

Striker Victor Osimhen scored two first-half goals to revive Nigeria's World Cup qualifier chances

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has aimed a subtle jab at the Amavubi after keeping a clean sheet

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali appears to have aimed a subtle dig at Rwandan attackers after Nigeria’s 2-0 victory against the Amavubi in Kigali.

Nigeria revived their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by securing vital three points away from home in Eric Chelle’s first match in charge of the national team.

Stanley Nwabali speaks to Calvin Bassey during Nigeria's 2-0 win over Rwanda. Photo from @NwabaliBobo.

Victor Osimhen scored two first-half goals to secure the big win, Nigeria's first in the qualifying series, which coincides with the striker’s first match having missed others due to injury.

The win moved Nigeria to fourth on the table with six points, one behind Rwanda, two behind Benin Republic and four behind South Africa who beat Lesotho 2-0.

Nwabali aims subtle dig at Rwanda

Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper Nwabali has aimed a subtle jab at Rwandan attackers with a post on his X page after keeping a clean sheet in his first game back for the team.

“Solid win and a clean sheet. We went for sightseeing 😆. Great team spirit!!! 🦅 🇳🇬,” he wrote.

The sightseeing remark was a direct jab at Rwandan attackers as they failed to threaten his goal and he was a mere spectator for the majority of the 90 minutes.

Nigerian football fans were displeased with his time-wasting antics particularly in the first half when the Super Eagles had a slender 1-0 lead before Osimhen doubled the lead.

@V_O_AKwaIbom replied:

“Good game. But stop that your first half delaying tactics. It's so annoying and you were killing the attacking spirit of your teammates with that. That was not the best time for that. Grow up beyond such North Africans style of football ⚽ game.”

@AfricanCityzen replied:

“The sightseeing statement is true, bro was bored most of the game🧤1️⃣.”

@PIKINofGOD replied:

“Guy but that ur Time wasting for first half Please don’t do it again baba as u catch kick ball counter attack we score u dy delay game.”

@dami_mastermind replied:

“Nwabali, cmon bro. Why the waste of time early in the match, it’s irritating fr. Play the ball instead of all these gimmicks”

The Rwandan attack failed to threaten Stanley Nwabali's goal during the 2-0 loss to Nigeria. Photo from @FERWAFA.

It has been a difficult past months for Nwabali after losing his parents within two months apart and was given a condolence leave from Nigeria's last game of 2025, the 2-1 loss to Rwanda in Uyo.

It took him a while to get back to his best at his South African club Chippa United, making a costly error against TS Galaxy in February.

Eguavoen unhappy at Nwabali’s antics

Legit.ng previously reported that Augustine Eguavoen spoke to Nwabali as he was displeased at the goalkeeper’s time-wasting antics against Rwanda in Kigali during the AFCON 2025 qualifier.

The frustrating attitude remained even after Eguavoen stepped down from the position and Eric Chelle took over the reins of the Nigerian national team.

