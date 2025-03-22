The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Amavubi of Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Forward Victor Osimhen scored twice to boost the country's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has issued a strong warning to the next opponent Zimbabwe

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has issued a strong warning to Zimbabwe after Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kigali.

Nigeria got their first win of the qualifying series on matchday five with a 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

William Troost-Ekong addresses the Super Eagles before the second half against Rwanda. Photo from @WTroostEkong.

Source: Twitter

Victor Osimhen scored two first-half goals to help the Super Eagles score an important victory in his first World Cup qualifier game to start the Eric Chelle era with a win.

The Eagles face Zimbabwe next at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo as they seek to continue their journey to revive their hopes of qualification.

The Super Eagles are now fourth with six points, one and two points behind Rwanda and Benin Republic and four points behind table toppers South Africa.

The players have arrived in Uyo from Kigali and will resume training tomorrow ahead of the final match of the March international break.

Ekong sends warning to Zimbabwe

According to Daily Post, the president of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised the Warriors $150,000 if they beat the Super Eagles in Uyo.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has confirmed that they are aware of this and they will make sure they do not get a result in Uyo.

"We read somewhere that the Zimbabweans are being motivated to come to Uyo and get a result. They should forget it," he thenff.com.

The Netherlands-born defender declared that the Eagles are extremely motivated to play at the World Cup, having missed out on the 2022 edition in Qatar.

"We are hugely motivated by the ambition to play at the FIFA World Cup,” he said. “Apart from myself, Alex (Iwobi), and perhaps a couple of others, who were part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, this generation is hungry to play at the highest level.”

“We want to make Nigeria proud and at the same time, do ourselves proud,” he concluded.

A poor start with three points from the opening four games put Nigeria in a bad spot, and Ekong refused to be drawn into the incident from the past and believes the team will turn it around.

William Troost-Ekong helped Nigeria keep a clean sheet against Rwanda. Photo from @WTroostEkong.

Source: Twitter

“It was important to make the statement that we did, and we’re all happy about it, and the way we did it,” he said.

“I don’t want to go into the circumstances that made the first four matches go the way they went. The good thing is we can still recover and revive the campaign, and we have done that.”

Chelle shares honest thoughts

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle reacted after Nigeria beat the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali.

The Franco-Malian manager admitted that the team have areas to improve on despite the victory, but he is proud of the players after just three training sessions together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng