Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has predicted the team likely to pick the World Cup ticket in the CAF qualification Group C

The 71-year-old aims to qualify a second African nation for the World Cup after leading the Super Eagles to the 2018 edition

The Cheetahs of Benin will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Durban on March 20 before hosting South Africa in Abidjan five days later

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has identified the country most likely to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The former Gabon coach cautioned against underrating his side during the World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda, South Africa, and the Benin Republic are currently tied at the top of Group C, each with seven points after their opening four matches.

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said South Africa is likely to qualify from Group C ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Rohr makes Group C prediction

Gernot Rohr has stated that South Africa stands a better chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

According to Owngoal, the former Niger Republic coach believes Bafana Bafana has quality players capable of getting the job done.

The German coach also acknowledged that while the Super Eagles are favourites, they have not lived up to expectations. He said via NationSports:

“South Africa and Nigeria are the favourites in this Group C, and I quite agree.

“They can win the group when you look at the quality of their players, even though some of them are not even playing regularly (with their clubs) because they are not fit enough.

“You can say they are favourites, especially South Africa, but we shall see. But for us, we are preparing well.

South Africa are currently second in Group C with seven points with one goal-point difference per TnT Sports.

The Bafana Bafana have scored six goals and conceded five goals in four matches.

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr says both South Africa and Nigeria are favourites in the World Cup qualifiers Group C. Photo by: Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Rohr discusses upcoming match against Zimbabwe

Gernot Rohr will face fellow countryman Michael Nees when Benin Republic takes on Zimbabwe in Durban on Thursday.

The former Bayern Munich defender is still awaiting the arrival of some players as training begins today (Monday).

The former Burkina Faso coach said:

“We are already here in Durban with some players already, and more coming in tomorrow (today); so we have started preparations already.

Nees unleash squad

Zimbabwe has announced a strong 23-man squad for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.

Head coach Michael Nees has bolstered the squad with experienced players from top European leagues, including former captain Knowledge Musona, Premier League-based midfielders Marvelous Nakamba and Marshall Munetsi, as well as Serie A defender Jordan Zemura.

Zimbabwe currently sits in sixth position in Group C, trailing leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Republic by five points after four matches.

The Warriors will face Nigeria in Uyo on March 25, four days after hosting Benin Republic.

The 57-year-old closely monitored potential national team candidates, especially those based in the local league, before making his final decisions per Bulawayo.

Rwanda's coach talks tough

Legit.ng earlier reported that the newly appointed head coach of the Rwandan national team Adel Amrouche, is speaking tough ahead of the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

New head coach Amrouche is determined to continue with the impressive run with the Amavubi.

During his unveiling, the manager said he is ready to do something special.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng