Eric Chelle has announced his first-ever Super Eagles starting 11 ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Rwanda in an hour's time.

The Nigerian Football Federation appointed Chelle as the permanent head coach of the Eagles in January with the major responsibility of turning around the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Eric Chelle addresses the Super Eagles players during a training session at the team's camp in Kigali. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Chelle met the players for the first time four days ago when camp opened in Kigali and has had three training sessions, with only one having all invited 23 players present.

Chelle releases first Super Eagles XI

As noted by Super Eagles on X, Eric Chelle has announced his first starting 11 as the head coach of the Nigerian national team for the crucial match against Rwanda.

Top stars Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali expectedly keep their places with the manager opting to stick to the known knowns as the Eagles go to battle on a difficult ground.

The manager stuck with what looked like his preferred 4-3-1-2 formation with a two-man attack of Osimhen and Lookman, also opting for a right-back on the left full-back, with one of Aina or Osayi preferred over Bruno Onyemaechi.

Fans were confused with the players listed and wondered what formation they would line up with on the pitch, but the majority applauded the manager for his selection.

A few fans had issues with the inclusion of Samuel Chukwueze in the starting 11 with the winger not having a good season with AC Milan and has been subpar for the national team recently.

Full Starting XI: Nwabali - Osayi-Samuel, Aina, Ekong, Bassey - Ndidi, Iwobi -Chukwueze, Simon, Lookman, Osimhen.

Chelle will hope the selected squad can do the business of getting three points in front of a packed Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Super Eagles players and staff after their final training session before playing against Rwanda. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Rwanda's XI vs Nigeria

Adel Amrouche also released his first starting 11 in charge of the Amavubi as he aims for a win in his first match and keep Rwanda's momentum going in the qualifiers.

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari who frustrated Nigeria's efforts the last time the two sides met in Kigali kept his place while Omborenga Fitina, who lost his mother during the week started.

Ntwari Fiacre (GK), Omborenga Fitina, Niyomugabo Claude, Mutsinzi Ange, Manzi Thierry, Bizimana Djihad ©,Mugisha Bonheur, Sahabo Hakim, Kwizera Jojea, Samuel Gueulette, Nshuti Innocent.

Rwandan FA release statement

Legit.ng reported that the Rwandan FA released a statement a few hours before the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Nigeria at the Amahoro Stadium.

FERWAFA called on Rwandans to get behind the team as they need all three points in Adel Amrouche's first match to continue their strides in the qualifiers.

