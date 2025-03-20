Zimbabwe vs Benin Republic lived up to its pre-match razzmatazz as it was battle from start to finish

Both teams clashed inside the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa on Match Day 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Cheetahs blew away their two-goal first-half lead as Zimbabwe came from behind to force a 2-2 draw

Nigeria have been handed a huge boost in the race for the ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Zimbabwe fought back to play a 2-2 draw with Benin.

The Warriors welcomed the Cheetahs to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa on Thursday evening, but there was no separating the two sides.

Gernot Rohr would be disappointed after his side blew away a two-goal lead to drop points, as the CAF qualification Group C is blown open, as per ESPN.

Zimbabwe vs Benin ended 2-2 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

It was a highly entertaining fixture with the determined Benin side taking the lead as early as the 8th minute when Ausburg striker Steve Mounie struck to give his side the lead.

Dokou Dodo made it 2-0 in the 35th minute as the visiting team continued to maintain their dominance in the first half.

Shortly before half-time, Marshall Munetsi pulled one back, setting up an exciting second forty-five minutes.

Zimbabwe then took it to the opponents right from the start of the second half as they continued to pile the pressure.

The equaliser eventually came in the 59th minute courtesy of a fine finish from Knowledge Musona. It ended; Zimbabwe 2-2 Benin.

Benin drop points following their 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe. Photo: SIA KAMBOU.

Source: Getty Images

Despite dropping points, Benin are now top of the group with 8 points from five matches. Rwanda and South Africa follow closely with 7 points each. Lesotho are fourth with 5 points, while Nigeria occupy the fifth position with 3 points, as per Vavel.

Nigeria seek 3 points against Rwanda

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are desperate to reposition themselves in the World Cup qualifiers as they seek three points in Kigali.

Eric Chelle's side cannot afford to drop points should they hope to remain in contention for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket.

The match is slated for the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday, March 21, while South Africa host Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium at the same time.

How CAF teams will qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

All competing teams from the continent were drawn into nine groups of six teams.

The winner of each group will directly qualify to the World Cup, while the four best group runners-up will participate in play-offs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Japan qualify for 2026 World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Japan have become the first country to pick the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joining co-hosts USA, Canada and Mexico in the tournament.

The Samurai Blue defeated Bahrain 2-0 in the AFC qualification round 3 group C match to open an unassailable lead in the group.

It's the eighth consecutive qualification for the Japanese who co-hosted the tournament with South Korea and have been qualifying for every tournament since the 1998 edition in France.

