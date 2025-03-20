Benin Republic football fans have blamed Gernot Rohr for their performance in Match 5 of the CAF qualification Group C

The Cheetahs were held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic currently sits in first place with eight points, having scored six goals and conceded five

Gernot Rohr is facing widespread criticism from the football community in Benin Republic.

Fans have blamed the 71-year-old for making questionable substitutions after his side conceded two goals in just 15 minutes.

The Cheetahs dropped two points to Zimbabwe, who are at the bottom of Group C.

Benin Republic fans are furious with coach Gernot Rohr following his team's 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe on Friday. Photo by: Norbert Barczyk/PressFocus/MB Media.

Details of the match

Benin Republic took the lead through Steve Mounie in the 12 minute following an error from the Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

The Cheetahs doubled the lead in the 37 minute with the goal coming from Dodo Dokou following a counterattack.

Zimbabwe reduced the deficit in 45 minutes from Marshall Munetsi as the first half ended with three goals per Vavel.

Knowledge Musona made it 2-2 with a great shot from the edge of the penalty beating the Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou and tying the game.

Benin Republic currently sits in first place with eight points, while Zimbabwe are bottom of the log with 3 points per TnTSports.

Fans are unhappy with Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr following their performance against Zimbabwe. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto.

Benin fans react to 2-2 draw

Fans have blamed Gernot Rohr for Benin Republic's 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe.

One fan on social media claimed the German coach was reluctant to make substitutions despite the poor performance of a key midfielder, while others stated the coaching staff should not blame the state of the pitch for their draw.

Tantie Zana said:

"He is afraid to make a change. What kind of coach is this and a disappointing midfielder and worse is his preference?

"You toiled with 10 million hearts."

Fabrice Kakli wrote:

But the coach doesn't see the game, or how? I don't understand anything anymore. Or maybe I'm wrong. The bottom line is messy.

Prudo Atchekpe added:

This coach is so bad. What problem does he have to not make changes?

Simplice Sossa said:

They played better without a coach, right?

@kadeguel said:

Mounié plays 90 minutes and he is not a regular at his club side. What's the logic behind your choices? Rohr and his gang.

It's on this same pitch that we also scored our goals. So the team shows nothing except the chance to score quickly. The coach who only plays the same players whether he's out of form or not. It's a shame!

@olamide_1905 added:

The state of the pitch should not be an excuse because we scored our two goals on the same pitch. It's a shame.

@CadwelErskine wrote:

The coach needs to review his group management, or he should be replaced. Enough is enough!

@laborigene said:

So frustrating! Leading 2-0 and then having to fight back to avoid losing. Football has become a psychology sport, lol.

@Mario40663428 wrote:

Number 7 should no longer touch the jersey

Rohr eyes top spot

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr believes his team can maintain the top spot in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The former Super Eagles coach stated that the Cheetahs could secure a maximum of six points due to their favourable fixtures.

He stated that South Africa stands a better chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

