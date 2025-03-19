Rwanda have identified a Nigerian player capable of shattering their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup

The Amavubi are currently top of CAF qualification Group C with seven points from four matches

The Wasps drew 0-0 with Zimbabwe in their opening match, defeated South Africa 2-0, and conceded their only goal against Benin Republic

Rwanda have singled out one particular Super Eagles player who could end their World Cup qualification hopes.

The Amavubi will host Nigeria at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday at 5 pm.

Both teams are eager to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

A Rwandan official said the team must stop Victor Osimhen if they intend to qualify for the World Cup. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Rwanda official points out Osimhen

Rwanda’s Digital Communications Manager, Federation Rwandaise de Football Association (FERWAFA), Oliver Maurice said the team has put up measures to stop Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen.

According to ScoreNigeria, Maurice said Nigeria possesses a quality side that can take on the best team in the world.

The FERWAFA spokesman noted that the Amavubi are not afraid of the Super Eagles. He said via Persecondnews:

I am sure the coach Adel Amrouche and his crew are monitoring the Super Eagles players.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze have been fantastic for their various clubs, and I know Nigeria is also not sleeping.

I am expecting a very good and tough game from both sides.”

Osimhen is a top-class player but the advantage is for Rwanda because we are playing at home in front of our home fans.

The former Lille player scored a hat trick for Galatasaray during their 4-0 win over Antalyaspor on Friday evening.

Rwanda lead the pack with 7 points and a better goal difference, edging South Africa and the Benin Republic who are also on 7 points each per AfricaSoccer.

The Rwanda football team plans to shut out Victor Osimhen during the World Cup qualifiers on Friday. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Garba Lawal charges Super Eagles players

Atalanta 1996 gold medallist Garba Lawal believes the Super Eagles can pick up three points against Rwanda.

Lawal urged the players to approach the games with the mindset that their lives depend on them.

The former Julius Berger player emphasised that a surprise win in Kigali could turn Group C around.

He also advised the players to show total commitment and resilience during their matches. Lawal told Legit.ng:

"I think the most important thing is to secure the maximum points. Three points away from home won’t be easy.

Yes, I believe the players are capable of winning these games. Why not? Winning those matches will change the table, but it won’t be easy.

Every game is like a cup final, and we must be compact in every position, playing as a team with focus, concentration, and resilience."

Rwanda intensify training

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CAF qualification Group C leaders Rwanda have intensified their training ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Team captain Bizimana Djihad from Al Ahli Tripoli was spotted in training and he is expected to command the midfield with authority.

Mugisha Bonheur of Stade Tunisien, striker Ishimwe Anicet from Olympique Beja, and defender Manzi Thierry, who represents Al Ahli Tripoli all also trained under the watchful eyes of coach Adel Amrouche.

