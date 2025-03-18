Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has stated that his team aims to top CAF qualification Group C in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Cheetahs of Benin will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Durban on March 20, before hosting South Africa in Abidjan five days later

The 71-year-old has also downplayed Nigeria's chances of qualifying for next year's World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico

The former Super Eagles coach stated that the Cheetahs could secure a maximum of six points due to their favourable fixtures.

Rohr eyes top spot

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr believes his team can maintain the top spot in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to Punch, the former Gabon coach is surprised to see the Benin Republic among the leaders of Group C.

The 71-year-old stated that his team is capable of defeating Rwanda when they meet in Abidjan on March 25. He said via NationSports:

“It is really a surprise that we (Benin), Rwanda and South Africa are the leaders after the four opening rounds of matches in this tough Group C.

“We won our two last games in Abidjan and now we are going to play away (against Zimbabwe in Durban) and the next against South Africa in Abidjan on March 25.

“It may be a surprise but we are here (top of Group C) and we want to stay here and do even better.”

Rwanda, South Africa, and the Benin Republic are currently tied at the top of Group C, each with seven points after their opening four matches.

Rohr makes Group C prediction

Gernot Rohr has stated that South Africa stands a better chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The former Niger Republic coach believes Bafana Bafana has quality players capable of getting the job done.

The German coach also acknowledged that while the Super Eagles are favourites, they have not lived up to expectations. He said:

“South Africa and Nigeria are the favourites in this Group C, and I quite agree.

“They can win the group when you look at the quality of their players, even though some of them are not even playing regularly (with their clubs) because they are not fit enough.

South Africa are currently second in Group C with seven points with one goal-point difference per TnTSports.

The Bafana Bafana have scored six goals and conceded five goals in four matches.

Akisi claims Rohr is obsessed with Nigeria

Nigerian journalist Cosmos Chukwuemeka Akisi believes coach Gernot Rohr has yet to move on from his 2021 dismissal by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Akisi pointed out that the 71-year-old frequently comments on the Super Eagles whenever given the opportunity. He said:

“I’m surprised that Gernot Rohr always talks about the Super Eagles in interviews. I recall him congratulating Eric Chelle on his new role, and his latest comment was about Nigeria being favorites in Group C.

It seems Rohr is completely obsessed with the Nigerian team he led for five years (2016-2021). He made his mark by qualifying the country for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and finishing third at the 2019 AFCON.”

The Nigeria Football Federation terminated the appointment of Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach and named former national team captain, Austin Eguavoen as the team’s interim boss in 2021 per Guardian.

Saintfiet tasks Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mali national team coach Tom Saintfiet has told Eric Chelle and the Super Eagles that Nigeria must qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Saintfiet replaced Chelle when the former Mali international was relieved of his duties last year after a poor start to the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

He sees Nigeria qualifying despite their poor start and also noted that South Africa are best placed to qualify among the teams who are joint top of Group C with seven points each.

