Galatasaray continue to work behind the scenes to sign loan striker Victor Osimhen permanently

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after last summer's window closed

The Super Eagles forward has reportedly given the Turkish champions another condition to join

Galatasaray continue to work on the permanent signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli after impressing on loan, and the striker has reportedly dropped another condition.

Osimhen and Napoli spent last summer trying to find a solution to his permanent departure but three proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Ahli and Chelsea failed.

Victor Osimhen looks on during Galatasaray's 4-0 win over Antalyaspor. Photo by Serhat Cagdas.

Source: Getty Images

Accusing fingers were pointed at Napoli for botching the moves to PSG and Saudi Arabia with excessive demands, particularly with Al-Ahli where they asked for more money after an initial agreement.

However, in the case of Chelsea, the club and the player were close to an agreement according to Mikel Obi, but time was against formalising the details of the deal.

The Italian club left him out of their squad for the season and faced the possibility of not playing until the January transfer window before Galatasaray swooped in.

He has impressed during his time in Istanbul and the Turkish champions have decided to sign him permanently after 31 goals and assists in all competitions as noted by Transfermarkt.

Osimhen gives Galatasaray condition

Galatasaray have been working behind the scenes for months to sign the Super Eagles forward permanently and have publicly declared their interest in him.

In the initial stages, the finances appeared to be out of reach of the Istanbul-based club, but recently confirmed they will trigger Osimhen's €75 million release clause.

This has sent shockwaves to other top European clubs who are interested in the Super Eagles forward, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, one hurdle for Galatasaray to scale is the striker’s salary demands, believed to be in the region of €15mil per season, up from the €6mil he currently earns on loan.

According to Haber Sari Kirmizi, a new condition has emerged from the striker, which is believed to be crucial if the Turkish champions are ready to sign him permanently.

Osimhen has reportedly tied his potential stay at the club to the future of manager Okan Buruk, who has recently faced public criticism from the media and fans.

Okan Buruk on the touchline during Galatasaray's 4-0 win over Antalyaspor. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The former Galatasaray midfielder was criticised for poor style of play even though results were coming and there were fans who called for him to resign or be sacked.

The loan striker reportedly did not take kindly to this and told the club that any chance of signing him goes out the window if Buruk leaves the club at the end of the season.

Petit warns Chelsea against Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit warned Chelsea against signing Victor Osimhen despite praising the striker as one of the best in the world.

Petit claimed that Osimhen reminds him of former Blue Diego Costa, but added that his personality makes it worth reconsidering if he is what Chelsea need now.

