Mikel Obi has debunked insinuations that Victor Osimhen asked for £500,000 weekly wage from English club Chelsea

Osimhen was the main subject of the summer transfer window but negotiations with several clubs collapsed

Chelsea legend Mikel has stated that Osimhen is not a greedy player, saying the lad only wanted what he deserves

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has stated that he was in the midst of everything that happened to Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

Having helped Napoli to the Serie A title during the 2022/2023 season, Osimhen became one of the most sought-after strikers worldwide.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with the 25-year-old.

Mikel Obi says Victor Osimhen only wanted what he deserves from Chelsea. Photo: Emmanuele Ciancaglini.

Source: Getty Images

On deadline day, Osimhen seemed to be closing in on a Chelsea move; however, talks collapsed amid insinuations that he refused a pay cut to join the London club.

Representatives of the London club were in Naples for talks with the striker, but they left disappointed with barely two hours before the close of the window.

The former Lille of France striker was also offered a mega-money deal by Saudi club Al Ahli, but nothing was agreed upon.

Osimhen has since opted to join Turkish club Galatasaray on a season-long loan, but he could leave in January.

Mikel defends Osimhen

Thisday reported that the striker demanded £500,000 weekly wage from Chelsea, but Mikel has debunked the statements. The Chelsea legend said on the Obi One Podcast:

"I was involved in trying to make sure I get Victor Osimhen to the club. Yes, a lot happened and it was very interesting because I hear a lot of people saying this and that about Victor and how greedy he is and stuff that bla bla bla.

"Take a pay cut and come to Chelsea, stuff like that. I just want to category say here that I know the kid, I know the boy since the very first day he joined the national team.

"My relationship with him has been very good and sicne then we've kept in contact. We've been friends since then and of course I know him and know what he is capable of. I just want to say that it is absolutely not true.

"Victor is not a greedy boy, he's not a greedy guy. He only wants to get what he deserves and that's not a problem.

"I know what happened because I was in the midst of everything. He is not a greedy boy and just wants to play football and get what he deserves."

Fans troll Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans believe Chelsea need a proven striker like Osimhen, who painted the Serie A with goals.

The forward netted a stunner in Nigeria's 3-0 victory over Benin Republic in their opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

The on-loan Galatasaray striker found the back of the net barely six minutes after he was introduced into the encounter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng