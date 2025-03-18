Chelsea were one of the clubs that attempted to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli in the summer but failed

A former Arsenal midfielder has compared Victor Osimhen to a former Chelsea striker but warned the Blues to be careful of signing the Nigerian forward.

Chelsea were one of the clubs that attempted to sign Osimhen in the summer but were unable to after they failed to find an agreement in the final minutes of the window.

Victor Osimhen netted his first hat trick for Galatasaray during the 4-0 win over Antalyaspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu.

The Blues initially proposed a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku going the other way to Napoli, but Osimhen's camp rejected the deal, and Napoli were forced to sign Lukaku in a separate deal.

He eventually chose the option of joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan after the window had closed and Napoli left him out of their squad for the 2024/25 season.

He has slotted in seamlessly at the Turkish club and impressed, and as noted by Transfermarkt, before joining Nigeria for the international break he had 31 goals contributions in 30 games.

His performances have prompted Galatasaray to want to sign him permanently but face competition from top European clubs including those in the Premier League.

Petit likens Osimhen to Diego Costa

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has likened the former LOSC Lille forward to the legendary Diego Costa in all ramifications and warned he could be too much for the Blues.

“My concerns with Victor Osimhen would be with his personality and character, it can be a great thing for the team if it fits in, but it can also be difficult in other teams,” he said as quoted by Goal.

“We all know his qualities and what he can bring to the team, he can score goals and bring character, he reminds me of Diego Costa in that sense, he is a fighter.

“In terms of personality and character it can be a lot, but he is very versatile, but there might just be better options on the market this summer.”

Diego Costa won two Premier League titles at Chelsea. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Costa starred for Chelsea between 2014 and 2017 and held the club to two Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, the last the Blues won.

However, he was of questionable character on the pitch and returned to Atletico Madrid in 2017 after Conte reportedly sent him a text message that he was no longer needed.

Osimhen is no longer on the radar of Chelsea as the Londoners remained silent in January, but with Jackson struggling yet again this season, they could be back for him in the summer.

Osimhen makes difference in Turkey

Legit.ng reported that three Turkish pundits praised Osimhen as the difference between Galatasaray and fiercest rivals Fenerbahce in the title race this season.

Okan Buruk's side are currently nine points clear of Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce and Osimhen has been a major factor for Gala with his goal contributions.

