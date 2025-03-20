Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has concluded plans to start Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon in his starting XI for the World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in a must-win clash at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday

Nigeria sit in fifth place with three points from four matches, while Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Republic are tied with seven points each in CAF qualification Group C

Eric Chelle is set to include Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon in his starting XI for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 47-year-old will focus on attacking football. Nigeria has scored four goals in four matches and conceded five.

Nigeria had their second training session in Kigali on Wednesday ahead of the crucial encounter against Rwanda.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will start Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Samuel Chukwueze against Rwanda. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle deploys full attack

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has announced that Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon will feature in his starting XI for the World Cup qualifiers.

According to ScoreNigeria, Malian coach Eric Chelle plans to play attacking football against the Amavubi from the first minute to the final whistle.

The former MC Oran coach is trusting Victor Osimhen, the former CAF Player of the Year, and Ademola Lookman, the reigning CAF POTY, to turn the team’s fortunes around.

Osimhen, who plays for Galatasaray, will make his first appearance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for Nigeria after recovering from a series of injuries in 2024. The 26-year-old has scored 20 goals for Galatasaray in the 2024/25 season per Transfermarkt.

Coach Chelle will also rely on in-form Moses Simon, who has been impressive for Nantes this season, and AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze. A source in Kigali revealed:

“Coach Chelle isn’t leaving anything to chance.

He plans to play two strikers, with Osimhen up top and Lookman as a second striker, similar to his role at Atalanta.

Moses Simon will play on the left wing, and Chukwueze will take the right."

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will be playing his first World Cup qualifying match after missing the previous matches. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle’s masterplan vs Rwanda

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be relying on Nigeria’s versatile wingers to wreak havoc on Rwanda’s team.

The Malian coach's approach will focus on quick transitions, high pressing, and building from the backline.

Malian journalist Eric Camara pointed out that the former Mali coach may opt for four defenders in this match. He said via Owngoal:

Nigeria will build up play patiently against Rwanda, sit back, and then utilise quick transitions against teams that push high into your area.

Nigeria played to 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, before suffering a 2-1 loss to the Republic of Benin per ESPN.

Mutiu Adepoju advises Eric Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has advised head coach Eric Chelle on one costly mistake he must avoid as he prepares to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The former RC Lens defender comes in with a reputation of being an attacking manager and in his first words promised that the Super Eagles under his tutelage will score goals.

Adepoju has told the manager to stick with what worked for Nigerian players and not forcefully implement his tactics and 4-3-1-2 formation early.

Source: Legit.ng