No-Nonsense Eric Chelle Reads Riot Act to Super Eagles Ahead of Rwanda Showdown

Super Eagles of Nigeria will the Amavubi of Rwanda in a must-win clash at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on March 21

Coach Eric Chelle is determined to get three points in the must-win encounter to mark his debut in charge of the team

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and five others arrived early at the Kigali camp before Friday's match

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has made a key announcement as the players arrive in Kigali for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 47-year-old was tasked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure the team secures a spot in the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Nigeria sits fifth in Group C with three points from four matches, while Rwanda leads with seven points, ahead on goal difference.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has issued a warning ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle takes charge

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has taken a decisive position ahead of Nigeria’s clash against Rwanda on March 21.

According to ScoreNigeria, the former Mali coach has read a riot act to the team.

The former Mali coach has placed a ban on visitors during his training sessions and in camp.

The former MC Oran coach warned that players who miss out on today’s training will not feature in the decisive match against Rwanda on Friday.

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen was among the early birds, while first-time invitee and KRC Genk forward Tolu Arokodare has also joined the team in Kigali.

Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole and Niger Tornadoes midfielder Papa Daniel Mustapha are also first-time invitees at camp and flew into Kigali from Nigeria with the rest of the officials.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen said Eric Chelle is a no-nonsense coach and expects the players to respect him. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen shares Chelle’s warning to Super Eagles

During an interview on the Obi One Podcast, Osimhen disclosed that he spoke to the manager ahead of the games later this month and crucial advice was given to the entire team.

He admitted to host Mikel John Obi that he knew the manager from the last edition of AFCON when Chelle coached his nation, Mali, to a quarter-final finish in an impressive effort.

“He’s going to be very demanding. He said that he needs me and the senior players on the team to work with him to achieve amazing things for Nigeria,” Osimhen stated.

The Nigerian superstar said his national coach was clear with his words, emphasising the need to run every time and fight for every ball if they want to keep their place.

“He said he could be a father, big brother or uncle to everybody. But on the pitch, it is business. If the younger players see us running crazy, they will do it also.

He said, ‘I might scream at you guys, I might do a lot of stuff, but don’t take it to heart.’ And I agree with him because Nigeria is a big country with millions of players.”

More players arrive Super Eagles camp

A total of six players have touched town at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Kigali ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

According to DailyPost, Moses Simon, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Jordan Torunarigha, Raphael Onyedika and Stanley Nwabali are the latest arrivals.

The Super Eagles will also hold their first training session ahead of the game on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles have only three points after four games in Group C, which they share with South Africa, Benin Republic, Rwanda, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

CAF appoints strict referee for Rwanda vs clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Morocco's Jayed Jalal as the center referee for the 2026 World Cup qualifying match between Rwanda and Nigeria.

The 37-year-old official has issued 32 yellow cards and one red card across matches in 2024 and 2025.

Jalal will be assisted by fellow Moroccans Mostapha Akarkad and Hamza Nassiri, who will serve as the first and second assistant referees, respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng