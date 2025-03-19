Eric Chelle has been preparing the Super Eagles players for his first two games in charge of the team

Nigeria face must-win matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has told the Malian manager what mistake to avoid

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has issued a piece of advice to Eric Chelle as he prepares to oversee his first two games in charge of the national team.

Chelle took over the team in January after more than six months without a permanent manager with Augustine Eguavoen serving as interim manager for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Eric Chelle during his second training session with the Super Eagles in Kigali. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

The former Mali national team manager walks into a difficult period with the Eagles as he is saddled with the responsibility of turning around the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

His predecessors have failed to pick up a win in four games leaving Nigeria in a dangerous spot, fifth in Group C with three points from the opening four games.

Jose Peseiro managed draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in November 2023 while the legendary Finidi George resigned after a draw against South Africa and a loss to Benin Republic.

Nigeria missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar after losing the playoffs to rivals Ghana and are at the risk of missing out on a consecutive Mundial.

Mutiu Adepoju advises Eric Chelle

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has advised head coach Eric Chelle on one costly mistake he must avoid as he prepares to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The former RC Lens defender comes in with a reputation of being an attacking manager and in his first words promised that the Super Eagles under his tutelage will score goals.

Adepoju has told the manager to stick with what worked for Nigerian players and not forcefully implement his tactics and 4-3-1-2 formation early.

Eric Chelle favoured the 4-3-1-2 formation with Mali at AFCON 2023. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

“A system like that will be a little bit strange to the players and the fans as well,” he told Afrik-Foot.

“What we are used to is playing from the wings, having the ball all the time, and having players that can take it from the wings. It might take time to understand, but it depends on the players.”

The former Real Madrid attacker advised the manager to implement a strategy to adapt to the players first because of the nature of the games at hand.

“I think the coach just needs to bring something that is favourable for the players and play well in the game we have at hand,” he concluded.

As seen on Super Eagles' X account, Chelle had his second training session today after the first session yesterday was done with no media access.

Lookman speaks ahead of Rwanda clash

Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman spoke ahead of the Super Eagles facing Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, who would play his first international match since winning the award, confirmed the players are adapting to Chelle's system.

