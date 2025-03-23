Hugo Broos has suggested that Bafana Bafana will pick up the World Cup ticket at the expense of Nigeria

Bafana Bafana take themselves top of Group C with 10 points in the CAF qualification following their 2-0 victory over Lesotho

Three-time African champions Nigeria are fourth on the log with 6 points, as the Super Eagles registered their first win of the campaign over Rwanda

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has explained that he believes his boys will get help for Nigeria and then qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following their 2-0 win over Lesotho on Friday, Bafana Bafana take themselves top of the CAF qualification Group C with 10 points.

Benin Republic are second with 8 points as the Cheetahs dropped points when they played a 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe.

Rwanda are third with 7 points as the Amavubi failed to take home advantage, with Nigeria claiming all three points at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali with a 2-0 win.

The result take Nigeria to fourth place with 6 points, as the three-time African champions chase South Africa who are four points ahead, per ESPN.

Action returns to the group on Tuesday, March 25, with Benin welcoming Bafana Bafana to the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Nigeria trade tackles with Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, while Rwanda welcome Lesotho.

All matches would be played simultaneously, but Hugo Broos his side will get indirect help from three-time African champions Nigeria.

Broos tips South Africa for World Cup ticket

Speaking shortly after their win against Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Hugo Broos said:

This was South Africa’s third victory in five World Cup qualifying matches so far, with one draw and one loss. He said via Far Post:

“You know, I said a few days ago that there’s a team or a country in the group who can help us a lot and it is Nigeria.

“You saw that they beat Rwanda. They can’t afford to lose points. So, against every team, they will do everything to win.

“And for the moment, we are four points ahead of Nigeria. So, it’s up to us to do what we have to do.

“And when we do what we have to do, Nigeria will help us, you will see. The situation is good at the moment, it’s up to us to keep that situation and certainly do well against [Benin] on Tuesday in Ivory Coast.”

Ekong fires warning at Zimbabwe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong issued a strong warning to Zimbabwe after Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kigali.

Reports have it that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised the Warriors $150,000 if they beat the Super Eagles in Uyo.

The Super Eagles captain confirmed that they are aware of this and will ensure that Nigeria take all three points from the encounter as they contend for the World Cup ticket.

