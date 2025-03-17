The Super Eagles of Nigeria are braced for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Head coach Eric Chelle faces must-win games as his first two matches in charge of the Nigerian national team

Chelle's replacement at Mali has shared his thoughts about Nigeria's current situation in the qualifier

Mali national team head coach has charged Eric Chelle and the Super Eagles that it is a must for Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Nigerian Football Federation appointed Eric Chelle in January as the first non-Nigerian African to manage the team and his major responsibility was to turn around the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria are on the brink of missing out on consecutive World Cups after accumulating just three points from the opening four games and sit precariously in fifth place.

Jose Peseiro was in charge when Nigeria drew the opening two games against Zimbabwe and Lesotho in November 2023, while Finidi George drew South Africa and lost to Benin Republic.

Now is the turn of Eric Chelle to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in a bid to resuscitate the country's World Cup qualifying campaign starting with the first two games.

The Eagles will face the Amavubi at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali, before hosting the Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

As seen on Super Eagles' X account, Chelle named a 23-man squad for both games, downsizing it from the initial 39-man provisional squad.

Saintfiet tasks Super Eagles

Mali national team head coach Tom Saintfiet has admitted that it will be sad for African football if the best team in Africa, Nigeria, do not qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He labelled Nigeria as the best team in Africa with the most talented squad depth during an interview with AySuga Naija Lifestyle's YouTube page.

“It will be sad if the strongest team in Africa don't qualify. The Super Eagles are currently, not only now, the last three, four years, the best team in Africa,” Saintfiet said.

The manager claimed it is a struggle for Nigeria to name a 23-man squad as they can conveniently call up 46 players, who are capable of dominating Africa.

“It will be a big disappointment, a big shock, if Nigeria don't qualify with these potential, with these quality players,” he added.

Saintfiet replaced Chelle when the former Mali international was relieved of his duties last year after a poor start to the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

He sees Nigeria qualifying despite their poor start and also noted that South Africa are best placed to qualify among the teams who are joint top of Group C with seven points each.

Why Nigeria must qualify for 2026 WC

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen explained why Nigeria must qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the country cannot afford to miss out on consecutive World Cups.

Considering the age range of the current group of Super Eagles players, only a few of them will be available for the national team in 2030 if Nigeria qualify.

