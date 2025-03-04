Premier League Legend Apologises to Calvin Bassey After Man-of-the-Match Snub

Alan Shearer has issued an apology to Calvin Bassey following Fulham's FA Cup triumph over Manchester United

The Cottagers advanced to the quarter-finals after securing a penalty shootout victory at Old Trafford on Sunday, following a 1-1 draw

The 25-year-old questioned the former Blackburn Rovers striker on his decision to award the Man-of-the-Match award to Man United's Bruno Fernandes

Alan Shearer has sent his apologies to Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey after opting for Portugal's Bruno Fernandes as Man-of-the-Match in their FA Cup defeat to Fulham.

Bassey gave the Cottagers the lead before the first half through a header before Fernandes equalised with 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

Red Devil players Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee missed their penalties as the Whites progressed to face Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals at Craven Cottage.

Calvin Bassey has received an apology from Alan Shearer regarding the Player of the Match award following their FA Cup clash against Man United on Monday. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Shearer explained what transpired

Ex-England international Alan Shearer has cleared the air on why he awarded the BBC’s Player of the Match to the Portuguese midfielder.

According to Soccernet, the 54-year-old claimed that the decision was made five minutes to the end of the game.

The former Newcastle coach said Bassey was outstanding throughout the encounter per SportBible. He said via Express:

"I thought Calvin Bassey was very good.

"The problem is with the man of the match, you've got to say it five minutes before the end. I'm thinking, 'What do I do?' I've got to give it before the penalties."

"So, I just thought Bruno's got Man United back into the game with the one piece of quality that they needed. It was him who dragged them [back into it] and was playing all these probing passes.

"But if I could've waited until after the penalties, then it might have gone to Leno, and it perhaps should have gone to Calvin Bassey, who I thought was absolutely superb at centre-half."

Super Eagles players Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi faced Manchester United in the FA Cup encounter. Photo by: Lee Parker-CameraSport.

Fans react to Bassey’s tweet

The former Ajax player questioned the decision of Newcastle legend Alan Shearer after the official FA Cup X formerly Twitter praised him for his work-rate on at both ends of the pitch.

The bullish defender asked if there was no man of the match award.

Fans of the Super Eagles players flooded his comment section with their observations.

@Strategic_FC wrote:

Absolute joke they gave it to Bruno. Big club bias showing again

@RedsPerspective said:

They've forgotten the term man of the match. Now it's the player of the match or some utter woke nonsense.

@stradz77 said:

It was a dire game, both teams as bad as each other. Poor. Football is worse now than it was 15 years ago. Not many special players. It's sterile. It's predictable. The standard as a whole has dropped massively. More money than ever for a worse product!

@MarkYozzer86 wrote:

I asked the same question but the pundits were too busy defining Fernandez for his Puska nominated goal. The same thing happened when UTD played Everton a few weeks ago, stunk the gaff out first half but scored in the second half and got MOTM. poor, lazy commentary IMO.

@Abass193 added:

I’m not happy that your team won against us. Boring Monday for me over here. Good performance from you, especially the way you were bullying my HOLDUP #9 striker till Obi came in and you felt it too cuz he was disturbing you here and there. MUFC.

@heshin20 said:

You truly deserve this more than anyone else, along with the goalkeeper. Your effort and heart in the game were remarkable. Respect.

@LFCamit wrote:

Keep up the good work lad. These awards will follow. Imagine VVD lost BaalonD'or to Messi when he deserved it more than Lionel. It happens. Don't let these things bother you. You are a top player, you will achieve big in the future. Cheers.

Richards questions Shearer

Former Manchester United star, Micah Richards said defenders are sidelined during awards after matches.

The ex-England player questioned Alan Shearer why defenders do not get recognised following his choice during the encounter between Fulham and Manchester United. Shearer said via YahooSports:

"I send my apologies to Calvin Bassey, then," Shearer responded. "He should've got man of the match. There you go.

Bassey suffers racial abuse

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has published a statement after defender Calvin Bassey was racially abused on social media after his last game for Fulham.

Fulham eliminated Manchester United from the FA Cup in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes to reach the quarterfinal of the competition.

Fulham confirmed the incident in an official statement and promised to work with relevant authorities in fishing out and prosecuting the perpetrators.

