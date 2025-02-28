El-Hadji Diouf has berated Jamie Carragher, who suggested that the Africa Cup of Nations is not a major tournament

Carragher was dissecting Mohamed Salah's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or and said the Egyptian would have had a better chance if he played in big competitions

The comments have attracted criticisms from the African continent, with football legends lambasting the former Liverpool defender

Two-time African Footballer of the Year El-Hadji Diouf has criticised Jamie Carragher for claiming that the Africa Cup of Nations is not on the same level as the Euros and the Copa America.

While speaking after Liverpool‘s 2-0 win over Manchester City, the Englishman suggested that Mohamed Salah playing in AFCON was a drawback in his becoming the best player in the world.

Carragher made several attempts to argue why he thinks the Africa Cup of Nations is not a major tournament.

El-Hadji Diouf has criticised Jamie Carragher following his comments on AFCON. Photo: Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

His comments have been strongly criticised by Africans, with several legends from the continent lambasting the former Liverpool star.

The former England international then took to social media to share a lengthy explanation for his claim, however, his opinion still brought criticism from El-Hadji Diouf.

The Senegalese legend took to social media to berate the former Liverpool defender, saying legends play there.

Diouf said on Instagram:

"A second zone player. Subscriber to the dashboard all competitions confused.

"Never in the squad of the English National Team or when we pity you finish the Euro or the World Cup always on the bench. Anything but you CarraKetchup.

"Where Eto'o, Drogba, Adebayor, El Hadji Diouf, Okocha and all other Africans were rocking the fans at the World Cup, where were you? With your popcorn in front of the TV, we're definitely envious.

"Your football knowledge doesn’t allow you to give your opinion on African football. Your legends play here. Stay on the bench and learn."

How big is the Africa Cup of Nations?

Meanwhile, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Ivory Coast has been described as the best so far.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the 34th edition of the competition shattered viewership records, reaching a total of 2.2 billion viewers worldwide.

Channels TV reports that it also saw a significant increase in digital engagement, with 2.1 billion digital interactions.

There were over 3.1 billion TikTok video views, and 12.5 million Instagram views.

El-Hadji Diouf says Africans are envious of the Africa Nations Cup. Photo: KHALED DESOUKI.

Source: Getty Images

With these statistics, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said such statements from Carragher are due to ignorance.

The 46-year-old admitted that the tournament has not gained the recognition it deserves even though it has provided players that have thrived in Europe.

Ekong shares AFCON dreams

Legit.ng earlier reported that William Troost-Ekong has disclosed that winning the Africa Cup of Nations is his dream.

The stand-in Super Eagles captain disclosed this just days after former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher talked down on the tournament.

Amid the ongoing drama, Ekong has fired back at the former Liverpool star and shared his dream of winning the tournament.

