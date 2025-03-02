Manchester United have crashed out of the FA Cup as the Red Devils lost to Fulham via a penalty shootout

The Red Devils were edged out by a very determined Fulham side, with Calvin Bassey opening the scoring at the Old Trafford

United responded courtesy of a fine finish by Bruno Fernandes, however the visiting team eventually won the tie via spotkicks

The defending champions Manchester United have been eliminated from the FA Cup by Fulham on penalties.

Impressive goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved two spotkicks as the visitors defeated the Red Devils after their FA Cup last-16 tie had ended 1-1.

After each side had scored three spot-kicks, Victor Lindelof's poor attempt was saved by former Arsenal stopper Leno, before Joshua Zirkzee's similarly feeble effort was also palmed away.

But the Cottagers had to do it the hard way, with Nigerian international Calvin Bassey giving them the lead just before the break, Standard reports.

The defender was left unmarked in the danger area as he headed home from a set piece in the first minute of first half stoppage time.

In the second half, Amorim introduced young stars Alejandro Garnacho and Chido Obi Martin to inject pace into the lineup, leading to a brilliant equalizer from Bruno Fernandes in the 71st minute.

United levelled the game through a smart finish from under-fire skipper Bruno Fernandes but had Andre Onana to thank for taking them as far as a shootout, before his opposite number stole the show.

Nevertheless, despite squandered opportunities and crucial stops by Fulham's goalkeeper Bernd Leno, the match ultimately hinged on a penalty shootout.

Leno proved crucial for Fulham’s progression, saving Victor Lindelof’s 4th penalty and then denying Joshua Zirkzee’s decisive 5th penalty, sending Fulham through to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

It ended 4-3 after a penalty shootout as Fulham go through to the quarterfinal.

FA Cup quarter final pairings

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Bournemouth vs Man City Preston vs Aston Villa Fulham vs Crystal Palace

