Calvin Bassey scored for Fulham during their penalty shootout FA Cup win over Manchester United

The Super Eagles star broke the deadlock as the game went into extra time, where Fulham eliminated United

The Nigerian Football Federation have published a statement after the defender was racially abused

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have published a statement after defender Calvin Bassey was racially abused on social media after his last game for Fulham.

Fulham eliminated Manchester United from the FA Cup in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes to reach the quarterfinal of the competition.

Calvin Bassey celebrates after scoring for Fulham against Manchester United. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Bassey opened the scoring in the first half before United’s captain Bruno Fernandes equalised in the second half. Both sides could not find a winner, and the game proceeded to penalties.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee’s penalties during the shootout to send the Londoners through and compound Ruben Amorim’s woes.

Bassey suffers racism in England

Super Eagles defender Bassey was a victim of racial abuse sent to him via his Instagram pages after his performance helped Fulham dump United out of the FA Cup.

Fulham confirmed the incident in an official statement and promised to work with relevant authorities in fishing out and prosecuting the perpetrators.

“We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour, which has no place in football or society. Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Calvin Bassey, who will continue to receive our full backing,” the statement reads.

“We will do everything in our power to work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators of these vile messages and taking the strongest form of action against them.”

The Premier League also issued a statement confirming actions are ongoing in collaboration with social media companies to ensure guilty individuals are punished.

NFF supports Bassey after racism

The Nigerian Football Federation released a statement via the Super Eagles official X account, declaring support for their player after a top performance.

“The NFF stands firmly against all forms of discrimination, including racial abuse, and fully supports @CalvinBassey in the face of these unacceptable actions,” the statement reads.

“We are committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for all players, both on and off the field. Calvin has our unwavering support, and together, we will continue to fight against racism in football and society.”

Bassey has been a pivotal player for Marco Silva this season, missing only one game due to suspension and scoring two goals to help the team to ninth on the table, six points behind top four.

Calvin Bassey challenges Nigeria-eligible player Chido Obi Martin during Fulham vs Manchester United. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

The Italy-born defender is expected to link up with the Super Eagles this month for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Why African players want more money

Legit.ng previously reported that Calvin Bassey explained why African players want more money and would not miss the opportunity to switch clubs to get it.

The former AFC Ajax star claimed that the huge responsibility faced by these players means they would want higher wages to deal with the demands of Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng