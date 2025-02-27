Freiburg goalkeeper has shunned the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle toured Europe after his unveiling to convince some eligible players to commit their future to the Three-time AFCON winners

The Malian tactician plans to engage goalkeepers from the Nigeria Premier Football League who have excelled at their clubs

The Super Eagles' goalkeeping department has been a major concern for Coach Eric Chelle since his appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Since the tragic loss of both parents, Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, Stanly Nwabali, has been grappling with emotional challenges.

The second-choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, is currently under investigation by the Udine Public Prosecutor’s Office due to suspicious betting patterns.

Germany U-21 player Noah Atubolu has declined the Super Eagles call-up.

Coach Chelle, who is currently in the country, is considering selecting a home-based goalkeeper to represent the Super Eagles in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month.

Noah Atubolu snubs Nigeria

Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu has kept his fate in the German senior national team for a call-up.

According to Owngoal, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been informed that the Germany U-21 player is not switching nationality.

Atubolu, who is of Igbo-Nigerian descent, has stopped four penalties in the 2024/25 German Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Friday's 5-0 win over Werder Bremen, saving a penalty in the 38th minute per Foxsports.

He said via Kicker:

"It has to do with the fact that I spend a lot of time dealing with penalties and am prepared for every one that comes my way," said the 22-year-old. "Then of course I have my tricks, but I won't reveal them."

“That looked cool! I was very happy to save a penalty here at home in front of our fans.”

Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper Noah Atubolu has saved four penalties in the German Bundesliga this season.

Coach Schuster showers Atubolu encomium

Freiburg coach Julian Schuster said the Germany U-19 has improved drastically since joining the reserve team in 2020.

"He said Atubolu has brought a good combination into the squad

"Atu did very well today with the many high crosses and standard situations. That was very mature today.

His goalkeeper brings a "good combination": "He saves well and he can also do something with his feet. We are very happy to have him.

Nwabali and Okoye out

Nigeria’s first and second goalkeepers are currently facing difficulties in their respective clubs.

Stanley Nwabali lost both parents and it has affected him psychologically per Goal.

The 28-year-old who played in Chippa United's 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership was blamed for the decisive goal error.

Coach Thabo September admitted that the Nigerian goalkeeper requested not to be played. He said via FARpost:

“Where we lost it, maybe it’s from the bench. From me, from the coaching side, because my goalkeeper did plead with me that he was not okay and he wanted to rest,”

“He’s going through a lot. Him being the number one goalkeeper, I pushed him and said he must play. Sometimes, you must listen. For me as a coach, just growing into that.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles second-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is battling a betting scandal in Udinese.

The shot-stopper is currently under investigation by the club’s Public Prosecutor’s Office over suspicious betting patterns.

He received a yellow card in the 64th minute during an encounter against Lazio during a Serie A match in March 2024 per La Gazzetta dello Sports.

Eric Chelle drops players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been forced to drop three players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March.

Stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are facing injury concerns.

Similarly, Osimhen suffered a knock during Galatasaray’s goalless draw against Fenerbahce in their Super Lig clash on Monday, February 24 but has been declared fit.

