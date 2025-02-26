Nigeria has yet to win a game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, sitting second from the bottom with just three points

Newly appointed coach Eric Chelle aims to turn the Super Eagles’ fortunes around with a talented squad

South Africa coach Hugo Broos believes Nigeria can still qualify, predicting a strong comeback in the next round of matches

Nigeria’s journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been rocky, with the Super Eagles failing to register a win in their first four qualifiers.

Draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, followed by a surprise 2-1 loss to Benin Republic, have left the Super Eagles in a precarious position.

The Super Eagles are yet to win a game after four rounds of matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

With just three points, Nigeria sits second from the bottom in a six-team group, trailing group leaders South Africa, Rwanda, and Benin by four points, FIFA.com reports.

Despite the poor start, the three-time African champions still have a fighting chance to turn things around when the qualifiers resume in March.

Eric Chelle’s appointment sparks hope

In an effort to revive Nigeria’s qualification hopes, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Franco-Malian coach Eric Chelle, who recently guided Mali to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle now leads a squad brimming with attacking talent, including Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman.

The 47-year-old coach’s tactical expertise and fresh leadership could provide the necessary boost to help Nigeria climb the standings and challenge for the World Cup spot despite the Super Eagles' poor start in the qualifiers.

Hugo Broos' optimism on Nigeria’s qualification chances

Despite Nigeria’s struggles, South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos, remains convinced that the Super Eagles have the quality to bounce back.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has not ruled out Nigeria completely from qualifying for the World Cup. Photo by DeFodi Images

Speaking to ScoreNigeria, Broos expressed his surprise at Nigeria’s position in the group and predicted a resurgence in the next round of qualifiers.

“I am surprised that Nigeria are four points behind us because they have too much quality,” Broos said.

“I believe they will come back by the next window in March. All the teams in our group are still in the running to qualify for the World Cup.”

Nigeria’s upcoming matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe will be crucial, as they look to close the gap on their rivals.

Meanwhile, South Africa will face Lesotho and Benin Republic, fixtures that could impact the Super Eagles’ qualification hopes.

Williams back Nigeria to pick World Cup ticket

Meanwhile, Nigerian journalist Toritseju Williams in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, highlighted that the Super Eagles only need to get their confidence back to pick up the World Cup ticket.

"The gap between Nigeria and the top teams in the group is not insurmountable. A couple of wins in the next international window could completely change the standings, and I believe this squad has what it takes to pull off a shocker.

“If they can regain their confidence and find consistency, the Super Eagles will be right back in contention for a World Cup ticket. With the talent at their disposal, it’s far from over."

Super Eagles face setback with injuries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that captain William Troost-Ekong, top striker Victor Osimhen, midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and defender Semi Ajayi are among the Super Eagles players facing injury concerns.

An NFF insider reportedly claims Eric Chelle has made three replacements in the Nigeria squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers, including handing a first-time call-up to an unnamed midfielder.

