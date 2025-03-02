Former Nigeria U-20 player Wilfred Ndidi is set to play a crucial role in the country’s World Cup qualifiers this month

The Leicester City star is expected to take on the responsibility of anchoring the midfield or playing as a central defender for the Super Eagles

Coach Eric Chelle faces a tough challenge as two crucial defenders in the squad have been ruled out by their club doctors

Wilfred Ndidi is saidd to be the missing piece in the Super Eagles squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles battle Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, before a home game against Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

This will be Eric Chelle’s first and crucial competitive matches as gaffer of the Nigeria men’s senior football team.

Super Eagles player Wilfred Ndidi could be deployed in central defense ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: VI Images.

Source: Getty Images

Can Ndidi inspire Nigeria?

Due to injuries affecting the current Super Eagles squad, coach Eric Chelle will implement drastic measures to secure maximum points.

According to SCORENigeria, Chelle will be deployed as a defensive midfielder but might be drafted as a central defender for the qualifiers.

The 28-year-old has played the last three matches against Arsenal, Brentford, and West Ham as a defensive midfielder per Transfermarket. An official said via ScoreNigeria:

“There are a few problems in defence, Semi Ajayi is injured, while captain Ekong is nursing a minor injury and so if it became necessary.

Chelle could even play Ndidi in the heart of the defence, that’s how highly he rates the Leicester City man.

The Nigeria international made his first appearance for The Foxes against Arsenal last month after suffering a hamstring injury in December 2024

The former Genk player, who joined in 2017 signed a contract extension with Leicester City till 2027. He said via Lcfc:

“I feel great, I feel excited, I feel at home. That’s the most important thing. I feel really happy to continue with the Club.

My family is settled here and everyone back home, when they say Ndidi, they say Leicester also!

Super Eagles player Wilfred Ndidi is eager to play for the country against Rwanda and Zimbabwe this month. Photo by: Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Aribo to pair Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo got an emergency role in his club Southampton following an injury scare of defenders.

The 27-year-old has played as a center-back at English Premier League side Southampton in the last three games.

The former Rangers player delivered one cross (one accurate) and made three tackles in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Chelsea per Rotowire.

The midfielder has started 18 of the 26 Premier League matches throughout the season, scoring three goals. He has also accumulated 42 tackles (28 won) and 24 clearances per sofascore.

Aribo netted the opener in Southampton's 2-1 win over Ipswich Town, making him the club's top goalscorer in the Premier League this season.

Chelle visits players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle made trips to England and France to visit some top players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 47-year-old in the company of first assistant Hedi Taboubi visited Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in England, and Nantes attacker Moses Simon in France.

The three-time African champions, who missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, sit fifth in the group with three points from the opening four games.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng