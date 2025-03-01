Bundesliga star Felix Agu confirms interest in playing for Nigeria despite previously representing Germany at the U21 level

Super Eagles have suffered injury setbacks, with Semi Ajayi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ruled out of March’s World Cup qualifiers

Eric Chelle is yet to decide on Agu’s inclusion in the Super Eagles squad as Nigeria faces must-win matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu has informed Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle of his willingness to play for Nigeria in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite representing Germany at the U21 level, Agu does not require a nationality switch since his appearances were in friendly matches.

German-born Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu has reportedly decided to represent the Super Eagles. Photo by Dan Istitene

Chelle, who will be managing Nigeria for the first time, is preparing for two crucial qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe which the Super Eagles cannot afford to slip up.

Nigeria are presently fifth in Group C with just three points from their opening four games after suffering one defeat and three draws, FIFA.com reports.

With the Super Eagles struggling in the qualifiers, these matches are vital to their World Cup hopes if they are to make a comeback to football’s biggest international tournament.

As a result, the Chelle and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are actively seeking reinforcements for the Super Eagles, and Agu has emerged as a potential key addition to the squad.

Super Eagles seek defensive reinforcements

The Super Eagles squad has been hit with injury concerns, with key players such as Semi Ajayi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ruled out of the upcoming fixtures.

Agu has made it clear to Eric Chelle that he is interested in playing for the Super Eagles in the upcoming world cup qualifiers. Photo by Christina Pahnke

This setback in the Nigeria camp has created an opportunity for new players seeking an opportunity to represent their homeland, such as Agu to step in and prove their worth at the international level.

Agu, who primarily plays as a full-back, has featured in 11 Bundesliga games for Werder Bremen this season. However, his playing time has been limited due to injury setbacks.

Despite this, the German-born defender remains highly rated in Germany and is eager to contribute to Nigeria’s qualification campaign.

Chelle to decide Agu’s fate

The final decision on Agu’s inclusion in the squad rests with Eric Chelle, who is carefully evaluating his options ahead of the must-win qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are currently struggling in their group, and the addition of a Bundesliga-proven defender could provide a significant boost.

With Nigeria desperate to secure back-to-back wins, Agu’s potential debut could add much-needed depth and energy to the squad.

The defender’s versatility and European experience may prove valuable as Chelle looks to turn the team’s fortunes around.

Super Eagles suffer goalkeeping crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles are facing a major goalkeeping crisis ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and backup shot-stopper Maduka Okoye may both be unavailable, leaving Nigeria in a difficult position just weeks before the must-win games.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will be managing his first games in charge, and this early setback presents a serious challenge as Nigeria looks to turn around their poor qualification campaign.

