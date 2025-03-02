Nigeria and Zimbabwe will face off on March 25 in Uyo, with both teams desperate for points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Zimbabwe’s key midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out due to injury, leaving the Warriors vulnerable

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has returned from injury, providing a crucial boost for Nigeria

Zimbabwe has been dealt a significant blow ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria, as key midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out of the important game due to injury.

The 31-year-old Luton Town player sustained an injury during his club’s 2-0 defeat to Watford last weekend, forcing him off at halftime.

Medical assessments have now confirmed that Nakamba will be sidelined for approximately six weeks, ruling him out of Zimbabwe’s upcoming qualifier against the Super Eagles, Soccer24 reports.

Nakamba, a former Aston Villa midfielder, is regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s most experienced players.

The midfielder’s absence will be a significant setback for the Warriors, who are already struggling in Group C.

Zimbabwe currently sits at the bottom of the group with just two points from four matches, making their upcoming fixture against Nigeria a must-win encounter.

The first meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, and Zimbabwe will now have to face the Super Eagles without one of their most crucial players.

Super Eagles receive boost with Ekong’s return

While Zimbabwe deals with the loss of Nakamba, the Super Eagles have received a timely boost with the return of their captain, William Troost-Ekong, ScoreNigeria reports.

The 31-year-old defender recently made his comeback for Saudi Arabian club Al Kholood after recovering from an injury that kept him out of action for two games.

Ekong played the full 90 minutes in his club’s 2-1 win over Al Khaleej, signaling the defender’s readiness to lead Nigeria in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The former Watford defender was a standout performer at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Ekong’s leadership and defensive prowess will be crucial as Nigeria prepares for back-to-back must-win matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria vs. Zimbabwe: A must-win for both sides

With the World Cup qualifiers heating up, Nigeria will be eager to take advantage of Zimbabwe’s weakened squad when they face off on March 25 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

For the Super Eagles, securing three points is crucial in their quest to top the group and secure automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will need to dig deep and find solutions to their midfield crisis if they hope to turn their fortunes around in Group C.

Eric Chelle to make drastic changes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that due to injuries affecting the current Super Eagles squad, coach Eric Chelle will implement drastic measures to secure maximum points.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is reportedly set to be deployed in central defence by the Malian tactician to cover up for missing players due to injuries.

