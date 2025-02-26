Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly made three changes to the Super Eagles squad due to injuries

Troost-Ekong, Osimhen, Dele-Bashiru, and Ajayi are all facing fitness concerns ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers

The Super Eagles face two must-win matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March to keep their World Cup hopes alive

The Super Eagles are set to face crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, but head coach Eric Chelle has been forced to make adjustments to his squad.

The 47-year-old Malian tactician has reportedly dropped three key players from the squad due to injuries and fitness concerns, adding uncertainty to Nigeria’s preparations.

Victor Osimhen reportedly picked up a knock during Galatasaray's goalless draw against Fenerbahce on Monday night. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Chelle, who will take charge of his first matches as Nigeria’s head coach in March, has been closely monitoring the fitness of his squad.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, top striker Victor Osimhen, midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and defender Semi Ajayi are among the players facing injury concerns.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, an NFF insider claims Chelle has made three replacements, including handing a first-time call-up to an unnamed midfielder.

The adjustments come as the Super Eagles seek to secure vital points in their quest for World Cup qualification.

Key injury concerns for Super Eagles

The Super Eagles have been hit with multiple injury concerns ahead of their World Cup qualifying matches.

Troost-Ekong, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Kholood, has missed recent matches due to an injury sustained on February 14. His availability remains uncertain as he continues his recovery.

Similarly, Osimhen suffered a knock during Galatasaray’s goalless draw against Fenerbahce. While Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has yet to confirm the severity of the injury, it raises concerns about Osimhen’s availability for the qualifiers.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has picked up a long-term injury and will miss Nigeria's next games versus Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo by Marco Rosi

Source: Getty Images

Adding to Chelle’s selection headache, Dele-Bashiru and Ajayi have been ruled out due to injuries confirmed by their respective clubs. Their absence has forced the coach to reshuffle his squad.

What next for the Super Eagles?

The Super Eagles will need to adapt quickly to the squad changes and prepare effectively for their World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria are currently second from bottom in Group C after garnering only three points from their opening four matches in the qualifiers, FIFA.com reports.

The three-time African champions have managed just three draws and one defeat, and sit four points adrift of group leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin who all have seven points apiece.

The loss of key players is a major setback, but the squad depth in the Super Eagles will be tested as new players step up.

More injury worries for the Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup are getting slimmer with the injury worries of key players in their respective clubs.

Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong is battling a calf injury.

Ekong was replaced in the 70th minute of his Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood’s 0-2 loss at Al Orobah on February 14 and was missing in their 1-0 win over Al-Wehda last week Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng