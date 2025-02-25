Atalanta co-owner Stephen Pagluica has reflected on Ademola Lookman and Gian Piero Gasperini's spat

Gasperini and Lookman exchanged words after the player missed a decisive penalty in the 3-1 UCL loss

The incident is expected to affect the two parties as they are expected to leave the club this summer

Atalanta co-owner Stephen Pagluica has shared his thoughts on the ongoing public beef between head coach Gian Piero Gasperini and attacker Ademola Lookman.

Lookman returned from injury to score within 36 seconds for Atalanta during their 3-1 loss to Club Brugge in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout playoff.

Gasperini lashed Lookman, describing him as the worst penalty taker he's ever seen and the Super Eagles star fired back at his manager describing his statement as hurtful and disrespectful.

The club have yet to make any comment on the incident and both player and manager appeared to have moved on after that 5-0 win over Empoli at the weekend.

Pagluica blasts Gasperini for Lookman

Atalanta co-owner has spoken on the incident for the first time during an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, siding with the attacker over the manager.

“We want to put this story behind us and I think we've done so given the 5-0 win at Empoli. These games are always very heartfelt, we like the passion with which they are played,” he said.

“We have a great coach, very passionate. He made a mistake when he spoke about an individual because at Atalanta we have a policy: if things go badly, we take the blame, and we look at ourselves, at how to do better.

“The players are having an extraordinary season, we wouldn't be where we are now if it weren't like that, without the contribution of Lookman, De Ketelaere... The whole team, I should name them all. We faced Brugge without 5 important players, all injured.”

“Gasperini's reaction was emotional, unfortunate, a mistake that went against our policy and something we're not proud of. But I repeat, Gasp is still a great coach,” he concluded.

The US-based businessman also spoke on the possibility of Gasperini leaving the club this summer, claiming they will do what is best for the club.

According to Football Italia, Pagluica was one of the reasons Lookman did not leave the team in January, after intervening in an incident between the player and Gasperini in October.

The Nigerian forward was reportedly furious after he was substituted at halftime during the clash against Venezia, after his ordeal in Libya during the international break.

He also spoke on the title race, admitting that the Italian league is a competitive league and is satisfied with the win at the weekend which keeps them in it.

Lookman to join Chelsea?

Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles star Sunday Mba advised Lookman to snug interest from other Premier League clubs and join Chelsea in the summer.

Mba, who scored Nigeria's AFCON 2013-winning goal advised the African Footballer of the Year to move to London because he is best suited to Enzo Maresca's style.

