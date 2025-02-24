Ademola Lookman scored two goals for Atalanta during their 5-0 win over Empoli days after the penalty incident

Lookman snubbed Gian Piero Gasperini and refused to shake hands with the manager after he was substituted

Gasperini aimed a subtle dig at the Super Eagles forward during his post-match conference after the victory

Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman are refusing to let go of their beef despite Atalanta claiming an impressive victory over Empoli in the Italian Serie A.

Atalanta bounced back from their UEFA Champions League elimination to Club Brugge with an emphatic 5-0 win over Empoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

Gasperini surprisingly started Lookman despite their public spat following the attacker’s penalty miss after the 3-1 loss to Club Brugge at the Gewiss Stadium last Wednesday.

Lookman stepped up with two goals and an assist to help Atalanta claim three points and move to within three points of league leaders and champions Inter Milan.

Gasperini aims dig at Lookman

Lookman ignored Gasperini when he was substituted in the 78th minute for Colombian attacker Juan Cuadrado, refusing to shake the manager’s hands.

The Italian head coach could not look away and aimed a subtle dig at the Nigerian forward during his post-match conference.

“Lookman has always scored a lot of goals, at least since he joined Atalanta. He has become an extraordinary player, especially when he puts himself at the disposal of the team,” he told DAZN via Football Italia.

“He said that he feels a bond with the fans and I appreciate that very much.”

The manager shaded Lookman's goalscoring records at former clubs by implying that he has been scoring since he moved to Atalanta in 2022 and also suggested that he does well when he plays for the team.

He refused to comment on why he started the Super Eagles forward despite the incident, by admitting that everyone including the media acted professionally.

“I don’t know what you mean by professional. We are all professionals here. We had a good game, we scored some good goals,” he told Sky Italia.

The club have handled the incident well by refusing to make any public comment and rather focusing on finishing the season strongly as they are still in the title race.

The African Footballer of the Year is expected to leave Atalanta at the end of the season after the club agreed to let him leave after denying him a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Gasperini could also leave the club at the end of the season. He confirmed his contract which expires in the summer of 2026 will not be renewed and he will decide whether to fulfil the final year or walk away.

