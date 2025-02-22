Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has spoken after Ademola Lookman called him out

Gasperini ignited a feud with the Super Eagles forward after Atalanta's 3-1 UCL loss to Club Brugge

The manager refused to accept responsibility and instead blamed the attacker for his reaction

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has spoken for the first time since he publicly criticised Ademola Lookman and the attacker fired back at the manager.

Atalanta were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League during the knockout playoffs after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Belgian opposition Club Brugge.

Gasperini singled out Lookman for blame after the 3-1 home loss in the second leg and the Nigerian star responded to his manager with a social media statement.

Gasperini responds to Lookman's reaction

Gasperini speaking ahead of Atalanta’s trip to face Empoli in the Serie A has responded to Lookman's statement, failing to take responsibility for his words.

“Lookman? He felt offended, but I didn't want to offend anyone,” he said as quoted by Sports Face. “He came in an extraordinary way, his gesture, even if generous, doesn't change what my idea is.

“He can become a penalty taker, it would be an additional scoring ability. I almost have the feeling that there is the will for Atalanta to be described as being like this, everything up in the air, but the reality is a bit different.”

“I always speak in front of the whole team, it's something that has never touched the club,” he added.

According to Football Italia, there was an incident during Lecce vs Udinese when Lorenzo Lucca took a penalty off designated Florian Thauvin, and even though he scored, he was substituted immediately.

Gasperini made reference to the incident claiming “there were guys who let it go”, suggesting he was expecting Lookman to do the same.

“Yesterday in Lecce-Udinese we had what could have been a worldwide spectacle, luckily there were guys who let it go. I would have liked a strong player like him to have made a gesture towards De Ketelaere saying 'come on, keep the ball, put it in',” he concluded.

Eto'o sends message to Lookman

Legit.ng reported that African football legend Samuel Eto'o sent a message to Lookman after Gasperini publicly called the Nigerian the worst penalty taker he's ever seen.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year encouraged the Super Eagles star, claiming only those who have the courage to take penalties can miss them.

