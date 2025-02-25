Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta even before the incident with Gian Piero Gasperini

Atalanta denied him a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer despite agreeing personal terms

A former Super Eagles attacker has told Lookman to join Chelsea and gives reasons for his claim

A former Super Eagles forward has advised Ademola Lookman to join Premier League club Chelsea when he inevitably leaves Atalanta in the summer.

Lookman was planning to leave Atalanta this summer even before the incident with Gian Piero Gasperini and things have only escalated after last week's crisis.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta against Empoli. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti.

Source: Getty Images

Gasperini slated the Super Eagles star after missing a penalty against Club Brugge and it consequently was part of the reason Atalanta were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League.

The pair seemed to have moved on from the situation after the CAF Best started and scored two goals against Empoli even though there were telling signs of beef still ongoing.

Mba tells Lookman to join Chelsea

Nigeria's AFCON 2013 hero Sunday Mba has advised Lookman on what club to join when he eventually leaves Atalanta at the end of the current season.

Mba claimed if he was in charge of transfer decision-making at Chelsea, he would push to have Lookman because it would be a win-win situation for both parties because of who the player is.

“Chelsea should be Lookman's next home because the style of play suits what Enzo Maresca looks for in his strikers,” he told Africa Foot. “He's fast, technically gifted, can dribble, create chances and score a lot of goals. With all due respect, most Chelsea strikers struggle to bring out two of those qualities.

The forward, who scored the winning goal when Nigeria won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa added that Lookman is better than all Chelsea attackers except Cole Palmer.

Sunday Mba celebrates after scoring Nigeria's only goal during AFCON 2013 final. Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

“Again, with all due respect, he is better than any other Chelsea player, with the possible exception of Cole Palmer,” he said.

“Lookman fits perfectly into this team and will be an instant hit. Chelsea would also improve massively in the final third, and with his contract, it wouldn't cost them much.”

The London club will need reinforcement in the summer, particularly in attack and Lookman identified an ideal candidate to add goals contributions to the team.

Chelsea are not actively interested or in pursuit of the former Everton, Fulham and Leicester City star, but things could change before the summer window opens.

According to Corriere della Sera, Atalanta president Antonio Percassi confirmed that Lookman has interest from three Premier League clubs but did not mention Chelsea.

Manchester United, which are also interested in his compatriot Victor Osimhen, Arsenal and Liverpool are the three clubs named to be interested in the African Best.

Atalanta name asking price for Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta named their asking price for Lookman as he is expected to leave the club at the end of the season after three years in Bergamo.

The reports of his departure escalated after the incident with Gasperini, even though it was already planned that he would be allowed to leave in the summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng