Ademola Lookman grabbed a brace in Atalanta's emphatic away win over Empoli on Sunday evening

This comes days after head coach Gian Piero Gasperini labelled the Nigerian international as the 'worst penalty taker' ever

The reigning African Player of the Year has now taken his tally in the Italian Serie A this season to 12 goals

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman seems to have shrugged off the earlier drama involving him and head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The 27-year-old netted a brace as Atalanta defeated Empoli in a one-sided Serie A clash on Sunday evening.

This comes barely four days after he was singled out for their exit from this season's UEFA Champions League.

Ademola Lookman grabbed two goals as Atalanta thrashed Empoli. Photo: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Atalanta lost the first leg of their round of 16 clash with Club Brugge 2-1, with Lookman missing that encounter due to injury.

La Dea failed to overturn results in Bergamo as they found themselves trailing 3-0 at half-time in the reverse fixture.

Lookman was introduced at the start of the second half and with just seconds, he pulled one back for the home team, giving a glimmer of hope for the home team.

Atalanta had a chance to further reduce the deficit when they were handed a penalty shortly before the hour mark.

The Nigerian international stepped up to take it, however he was denied by goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, leaving Gasperini fuming at the post-match presser. He said via Euro Sport:

"Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty-takers I've ever seen."

The Super Eagles star then took to social media to state that the manager's remarks were not just hurtful, he said they were disrespectful as fans called on the Nigerian to move elsewhere.

Lookman nets brace against Empoli

Atalanta management waded into the fiasco and it seems the manager and player have since settled their difference.

Lookman was in the starting line-up against Empoli and the forward registered his name on the scoresheet shortly before half-time.

Atalanta took the lead in the 28th minute courtesy of an own goal by Emmanuel Gyasi and then five minutes later, Mateo Retegui made it two.

In the 43rd Minute, Lookman struck to make it three and the Nigerian international completed his brace in the 55th minute to make it 4-0.

Ademola Lookman scored twice as Atalanta defeated Empoli 5-0. Photo: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Davide Zappacosta put the icing on the cake with a spectacular finish in the 74th minute to seal the victory for the visitors.

A minute later, Lookman was substituted as Colombian star Juan Cuadrado replaced the impressive forward.

Jay Jay Okocha reaches out to Ademola Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha has reacted after Lookman's public spat with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Lookman's response sparked a debate among fans and football analysts, with many defending the 27-year-old forward.

Okocha condemned Gasperini’s approach, arguing that the coach’s words were unnecessary and so disrespectful.

