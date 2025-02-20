Galatasaray will clash with its fiercest rivals, Fenerbahce, in the Istanbul derby in the league next week Monday.

The Turkish giants have the second legs of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs today Thursday

Jose Mourinho's defenders have been warned against Napoli forward Victor Osimhen during the match

Fenerbahce defenders have been sent a strong warning about Victor Osimhen ahead of the Istanbul derby against fiercest rivals Galatasaray next week Monday.

Osimhen has been dominant and impressive since joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli, so much so that the Turkish champions consider signing him.

Victor Osimhen duels for the ball with Caglar Soyuncu during the first leg of Istanbul derby. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Two of the Turkish Super League top clubs, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, will clash in the derby next week Monday for the second time this season at the Rams Park.

Both sides have been trading words in rivalry for many years and even clashed when Galatasaray’s match against Adana Demirspor was abandoned over a questionable penalty decision.

Fenerbahce defenders warned against Osimhen

Osimhen has been Galatasaray's best player since he moved to Turkey and also one of the best strikers in the Turkish Super League, having clocked 24 goal contributions in the same number of games as noted by Transfermarkt.

Turkish commentator Serdar Ali Celikler has warned both teams' defenders to be wary of top strikers Yousef En-Nesyri and Victor Osimhen during the clash.

“It is not possible for Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta and Abdülkerim Bardakcı to keep En-Nesyri. If Galatasaray is going to play with 3, Sallai will 100% start on the left wing. Eren Elmalı would be a big risk,” he said on Vole's YouTube channel.

“I don't think Fenerbahçe defenders can keep Victor Osimhen either. Most of the stoppers are injured, and those who are playing have just returned from injury.”

Celikler also warned Jose Mourinho to make a statement by beating Galatasaray at their home stadium after losing 3-1 at Fenerbahce’s home earlier in the season.

“If he wants to prove something, Mourinho needs to beat Galatasaray there. He will not use the home field and the fans as an excuse. Because Okan Buruk achieved a shocking victory at Kadıköy,” he added.

Jose Mourinho and Okan Buruk during the first leg of the Istanbul derby. Photo by Ali Atmaca.

Cekliker speaks on Osimhen's future

Osimhen is expected to leave Galatasaray at the end of the season with his future lying elsewhere amid interest from top European clubs, but the pundit hailed him for being loyal despite being on loan.

“Victor Osimhen will 95% leave Galatasaray at the end of the season. Despite this, he shows great loyalty to his team. This is also commendable. Okan Buruk says 'We feel Icardi's absence' but Osimhen is not relegated despite him,” he concluded.

The derby is scheduled for next Monday, but before then, both teams have the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs. Galatasaray lost the first leg 4-1 against AZ Alkmaar, while Fenerbahce beat Anderlecht 3-0.

Galatasaray desperate to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray are desperate to sign Victor Osimhen permanently and may return to opening a donation campaign to raise the funds.

The Lions are also anticipating a sponsorship agreement with a Chinese company which could fund the Super Eagles' forward's €75 million release clause.

