Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Galatasaray beat Rizespor in the Turkish Super League

Galatasaray maintained their six points lead at the top of the table over fierce rivals Fenerbahce

Captain Fernando Muslera was spotted wearing match winner Osimhen's mask after the match

Galatasaray captain Fernando Muslera has opened up on why he wore Victor Osimhen's mask after the striker scored two goals to help the team defeat Rizespor.

Osimhen was Galatasaray’s saviour against Rizespor, scoring twice on either side of Ali Sowe's goal in the second half, including a late winner to help the champions to victory.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal against Rizespor. Photo by Seskim Photo.

The result provides a morale booster for the Lions, who suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League last week Thursday.

As noted by EuroFoot, Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera got fans talking after he was spotted with Victor Osimhen’s trademark protective mask after the match.

Why Muslera wore Osimhen's mask

The legendary goalkeeper has opened up on why he wore the striker’s mask during the victory celebrations at the Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize last night.

“After our fans called me, I wanted to wear Osimhen's mask,” he said, as quoted by Fanatik. “He really puts in a lot of effort and fights every minute. He never gives up. We are all grateful to play with a player like him.

“We knew we would achieve something as a result of supporting him. Today, he scored the goals that brought us victory. In the second half, he allowed us to find ourselves even better and score goals very effectively from dead balls.”

The captain, who has played over 400 games for the club, looks forward to the season-defining Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar.

"Now we have another big match ahead of us,” he further said. "I want to welcome Eren, Mario and Frank, I want to congratulate them. They contributed a lot to us in their first match.

“They are great people as individuals. They are also great players. We will play another important match in front of our own fans on Thursday. We expect everyone's support.”

Osimhen missed the first leg, and his absence was blamed for Galatasaray's poor outing, with the Nigerian already making promises to the fans ahead of the second leg in Istanbul.

Turkish pundits applaud Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that two Turkish pundits hailed Osimhen after his match-winning performance for Galatasaray against Rizespor in the Turkish Super League.

Evren Turhan and Emre Bol agreed that the striker has been very influential for the team since joining on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A side SSC Napoli.

