Samuel Chukwueze has reportedly turned down a move to Trabzonspor despite strong interest from the Turkish side

The Super Eagles winger has returned to AC Milan after Fulham decided against making his loan move permanent

Chukwueze is said to prefer staying with the seven-time European champions while waiting to learn his role under the club's new manager

Samuel Chukwueze has reportedly rejected an opportunity to continue his career in Turkey, opting instead to remain with AC Milan as uncertainty surrounds his future ahead of the new season.

The Nigerian winger had emerged as a transfer target for Trabzonspor, who were prepared to spend around €15 million to secure his services this summer.

Samuel Chukwueze has rejected the chance to join Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor this summer. Photo by Jacques Feeney

Source: Getty Images

A move would have seen Chukwueze join the growing list of Super Eagles stars plying their trade in Turkey, including Victor Osimhen, whose exploits in the country have attracted widespread attention.

However, the former Villarreal star appears determined to continue fighting for his place at one of Europe's most decorated clubs.

Fulham spell ends as Chukwueze returns to Milan

Chukwueze spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Fulham, hoping to rediscover the form that made him one of Nigeria's most exciting attacking talents.

According to Transfermarkt, the winger featured 25 times across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists for the London club.

While there were flashes of his quality, Fulham ultimately decided against activating the purchase option included in the agreement.

That decision has sent the 27-year-old back to Italy, where questions remain about his long-term future at San Siro.

For now, Chukwueze remains an AC Milan player and is expected to report for pre-season preparations with the rest of the squad.

Turkish move rejected despite strong interest

Trabzonspor viewed Chukwueze as a key target as they looked to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Samuel Chukwueze has returned to his parent club, AC Milan, after Fulham opted not to exercise the option in the contract. Photo by Marco Canoniero

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish outfit reportedly believed a deal worth around €15 million would be sufficient to bring the Nigerian international to the Super Lig.

Such a move would have reunited him with a league that has become increasingly attractive to African stars including Super Eagles teammates Osimhen and Paul Onuachu. Yet Chukwueze has chosen a different path.

According to Nigerian journalist Babatunde Ojora, the winger has rejected the proposal and intends to remain in Italy rather than pursue a fresh challenge in Turkey.

The decision means he will not be joining Osimhen or other Nigerian players currently making headlines in the country.

Waiting for clarity under a new era

The biggest factor behind Chukwueze's decision appears to be his desire to understand where he fits into AC Milan's plans under their new manager.

The Rossoneri, seven-time UEFA Champions League winners, are entering another period of transition, and opportunities could emerge for players willing to prove themselves.

Rather than rushing into a permanent move elsewhere, Chukwueze is reportedly prepared to wait for discussions with the coaching staff before making any major career decisions.

At 27, the winger still believes he has much to offer at the highest level of European football.

His pace, creativity and ability to change matches in one-on-one situations remain valuable assets, even if consistency has sometimes eluded him in recent seasons.

Whether he ultimately stays in Milan or seeks a fresh challenge later in the transfer window, one thing is clear: Chukwueze is not yet ready to walk away from one of football's most iconic clubs.

Fulham sends message to AC Milan over Chukwueze

Earlier, Legit.ng shared details about Chukwueze's uncertain future following his loan spell at Fulham, with the club looking to negotiate a lower transfer fee with AC Milan.

As the 27-year-old returns to international duty with Nigeria amid personal loss, his quest for stability grows ever more pressing in a season marked by inconsistency.

Source: Legit.ng