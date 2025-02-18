Victor Osimhen scored two goals to help Galatasaray beat Rizespor 2-1 away from home in the Turkish League

The Napoli-owned forward scored two heads on either side of Rizespor’s Ali Sowe’s goal to win it for his team

He has earned plaudits from top Turkish commentators for his influence on the team since he joined

Victor Osimhen has earned the plaudits of top Turkish journalists after scoring two goals to help Galatasaray beat Rizespor and maintain their unbeaten start to the league season.

Galatasaray went into that match in Rize off the back of an embarrassing 4-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs first leg match.

Victor Osimhen leads his teammates to applaud Galatasaray fans after the win over Rizespor. Photo by Seskim Photo.

The first half of the encounter was cagey, and the Turkish champions failed to record a shot on target, but the match came alive in the second half with three goals.

Osimhen opened the scoring early in the second half in the 47th minute, and Rizespor's Ali Sowe pulled one back seven minutes later, and the Super Eagles forward won it late in the second half.

The win maintained Galatasaray’s lead at the top of the table and helped the Lions achieve two records, while Osimhen set a personal record in the league this season.

Turkish pundits praise Osimhen

Pundit Evren Turhan was critical of Galatasaray's performances lately but admitted the team will pick up when new signings blend into the team and added that Osimhen has been carrying the team.

“Transfers have just arrived. There are players who have just played their first match. I think Galatasaray will start to rise with the derby match. Osimhen is already carrying the team,” he told TV8.5.

Commentator Emre Bol added that Osimhen is a player who can do everything and has proven that beyond his abilities, his mentality and passion help the team.

“Victor Osimhen is a very different man. He has everything: pressing, fighting, one-shot, aerial ball. Galatasaray didn't have a single shot on target in the first half,” he told Ekol Sports.

“He always shouted at his teammates. In addition to the football he plays, his sense of belonging to the club is also very high. I wonder who would score goals in Galatasaray if Victor Osimhen wasn't there.”

The Napoli-owned forward admitted it was a difficult match, but his team deserved victory, which will boost their morale.

“I think it was a very important and very difficult match. We won, we think we won in a way we deserved. I want to congratulate the whole team. I also want to thank our fans. This victory and their support gave us a lot of morale. We are continuing our winning streak in this way,” he told GS TV.

Osimhen helps Galatasaray set records

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen helped Galatasaray set records with his two goals during the league win over Rizespor as the champions remained six points clear.

The Istanbul giants became the first clubs to win 20 league games after 23 rounds of games in the league’s history, having also achieved a 91% away win record.

