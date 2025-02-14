Galatasaray suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League playoff first leg

The Turkish champions struggled without Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, who was suspended for the match

AZ Alkmaar took full advantage, with goals from Mijnans, Parrott, Clasie, and Wolfe sealing a dominant win

Galatasaray's Europa League journey is hanging by a thread after a crushing 4-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the competition's playoff.

The Turkish Super Lig champions were thoroughly outplayed, struggling to match the intensity of their Dutch opponents.

Notably absent from the squad was Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, whose suspension proved costly for the Turkish giants.

Galatasaray overwhelmed by AZ Alkmaar

Galatasaray entered the match with high hopes but found themselves on the back foot early as AZ Alkmaar dictated the tempo and capitalised on defensive lapses, making life difficult for the visitors.

The first breakthrough came from Sven Mijnans, who put the hosts ahead, but Galatasaray responded through Roland Sallai, Eurosport reports.

However, their hopes of taking control were short-lived as former Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott converted a penalty in the 37th minute to restore AZ's lead.

The second half saw further misery for the Turkish side. Kaan Ayhan’s dismissal for a second bookable offence left Galatasaray with ten men, and AZ took full advantage.

Goals from Jordy Clasie and David Moller Wolfe sealed an emphatic victory, leaving Galatasaray with a mountain to climb in the second leg.

How Osimhen's absence impacted Galatasaray

Galatasaray’s attack struggled to make an impact without their star striker, Victor Osimhen.

The 26-year-old forward’s ability to hold up play, create chances, and finish clinically was sorely missed as the new signing Alvaro Morata led the line in his place but failed to provide the same cutting edge.

Without Osimhen's presence, Galatasaray lacked a focal point in attack, making it easier for AZ's defenders to neutralise their threats.

Osimhen’s suspension due to card accumulation came at the worst possible time for Galatasaray, who desperately needed his firepower against a well-drilled AZ side.

Can Galatasaray overcome the deficit?

With a three-goal deficit to overturn, Galatasaray faces an uphill battle in the return leg.

The absence of Osimhen was a major factor in their struggles, but his presence in the second leg could offer a glimmer of hope.

However, AZ Alkmaar's confidence will be sky-high after their dominant performance, and Galatasaray will need to be at their very best to mount a comeback.

The second leg will be a true test of Galatasaray's resilience. If they can rediscover their attacking rhythm and tighten up defensively, there remains a slim chance of progressing. Otherwise, their Europa League dream may be over sooner than expected.

Buruk considers options to replace Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen and two of his teammates earned the praise of another player as head coach Okan Buruk weighed his options to replace the suspended striker.

Galatasaray would be without Victor Osimhen, Davison Sanchez, and Lucas Torreira after they all accumulated three yellow cards in the group stage.

The Super Eagles star would be the team's biggest miss after scoring five goals and one assist in six games in the group stage, including against Dutch oppositions AZ Alkmaar and AFC Ajax.

