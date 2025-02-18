Victor Osimhen scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season, leading Galatasaray to a 2-1 win over Rizespor

Juventus, Manchester United, and Chelsea made offers to sign Osimhen in January, but he rejected them all

Osimhen stayed at Galatasaray due to his personal promise to the Turkish club, despite no contractual obligation

Victor Osimhen once again proved his worth in the Turkish Super Lig as he netted his 18th and 19th goals of the season, leading Galatasaray to a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Rizespor.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker has been nothing short of sensational since his arrival on loan from Napoli last summer.

Victor Osimhen had lucrative offers in the January transfer window but the Nigerian chose to honour his contract with Galatasaray. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

With his electrifying performances, Osimhen has become the club’s leading goalscorer, a true leader on the pitch, and a beloved figure among the Galatasaray supporters.

Osimhen’s impressive form has made him one of the most talked-about signings in Turkish football this season, solidifying Galatasaray’s push for the league title.

As the club enjoys a strong run of form, Osimhen's commitment and loyalty have further endeared him to fans and teammates alike.

Juventus and Manchester United’s interest in Osimhen

Despite his short time at Galatasaray, Osimhen quickly attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Juventus and Manchester United both made significant moves in the January transfer window, offering lucrative deals to lure the Nigerian forward away from Turkey.

Chelsea also reportedly expressed interest in securing his services mid-season.

With both Juventus and Man United struggling for attacking firepower at the time, Osimhen’s red-hot form made him a prime target.

However, to the surprise of many, the 26-year-old Nigerian forward turned down all offers, opting to finish the season with Galatasaray instead.

Why Osimhen chose to stay

Turkish journalist Yakup Çınar revealed that Osimhen’s decision to stay at Galatasaray was not due to any contractual restrictions but rather his personal promise to the club, Forza Chibom reports.

“There was no clause in Osimhen's contract that he could not leave during the mid-season break. He just promised. He said, 'Even if an offer comes during the mid-season break, I will finish the season at Galatasaray.' Juventus, Man United, and Chelsea wanted to sign him, but Osimhen kept his word.”

In an era where footballers often prioritize lucrative deals, Osimhen’s decision to honour his commitment speaks volumes about his professionalism and sense of responsibility.

His unwavering faith in Galatasaray’s project and his desire to contribute to their title chase further solidify his status as a club legend in the making.

Osimhen sets unique record after scoring brace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen once again showed his importance to the Galatasaray team after delivering a match-winning performance in the 2-1 victory over Rizespor.

The 26-year-old forward scored twice, securing three crucial points for Okan Buruk’s team and extending their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig to six points.

Osimhen has now earned 16 points for his club with the 14 goals he has scored so far, making him the player who has contributed the most points to his team in the league.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng